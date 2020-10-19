 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Nokia wins a bid to build a cellular network. Fark: 4G. UltraFark: on the moon   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
5
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

119 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 19 Oct 2020 at 8:51 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Creoena [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Stupid" tag makes more sense.  This is what we're spending money on?  Seems to me it makes more sense to use the funds for Covid-19 related expenses - treatment, unemployment benefits, etc.  At a minimum, maybe increase our pitiful cell phone coverage in many places here on earth.  But, lets put 4G on the moon.  Because reasons.
 
OldJames
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Repeat from last week. Headline was something about people getting to use their instagrams on the moon
 
TheYeti
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Creoena: "Stupid" tag makes more sense.  This is what we're spending money on?  Seems to me it makes more sense to use the funds for Covid-19 related expenses - treatment, unemployment benefits, etc.  At a minimum, maybe increase our pitiful cell phone coverage in many places here on earth.  But, lets put 4G on the moon.  Because reasons.


We can only do one thing at a time?

shiat, the to do list is going to get really long.

Can we start with getting people out of the passing lane?
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Creoena: "Stupid" tag makes more sense.  This is what we're spending money on?  Seems to me it makes more sense to use the funds for Covid-19 related expenses - treatment, unemployment benefits, etc.  At a minimum, maybe increase our pitiful cell phone coverage in many places here on earth.  But, lets put 4G on the moon.  Because reasons.


Nasa tax money blown on rich capitalists and their sit at home stock owners.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Creoena: "Stupid" tag makes more sense.  This is what we're spending money on?  Seems to me it makes more sense to use the funds for Covid-19 related expenses - treatment, unemployment benefits, etc.  At a minimum, maybe increase our pitiful cell phone coverage in many places here on earth.  But, lets put 4G on the moon.  Because reasons.


Also you are forgetting how much big business loves socialism.......for themselves and their stock owners only.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.