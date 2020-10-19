 Skip to content
(WLWT)   Coroner: Fourteen people died of drug overdoses in Franklin County, Ohio (metro Columbus) in 72 hours. James Thurber inconsolable   (wlwt.com) divider line
    More: Sad  
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohio State football is all these people have and when that is not happening life is sad.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's a good start
 
great_tigers [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
only two good things about Ohio: OSU football and drug abuse.
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Meanwhile some idiot is glad about this because Narcan is free and insulin is not.
 
Terminal Accessory [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone's not lying when they say they've got some PURE stuff.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
From January 1 to June 30, 2020 the Franklin County Coroner's Office saw 437 people die of overdoses.  Extrapolated, 655 through 9/30/2020

Franklin County, OH COVID-19 Deaths to date 635.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: From January 1 to June 30, 2020 the Franklin County Coroner's Office saw 437 people die of overdoses.  Extrapolated, 655 through 9/30/2020

Franklin County, OH COVID-19 Deaths to date 635.


must be labeling covid deaths as overdoses if any of them have any drugs in their system...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Terminal Accessory: Sounds like someone's not lying when they say they've got some PURE stuff.


Or laced with Fentanyl.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's unpossible.  Trump specifically promised that kind of stuff "won't be happening if you vote for me, believe me!"  LAW AND ORDER!
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Terminal Accessory: Sounds like someone's not lying when they say they've got some PURE stuff.

Or laced with Fentanyl.


I worked a while in a suboxone clinic outside Columbus. We had people who admitted seeking out a particular dealer after people ODed- you knew he had the good shiat.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Terminal Accessory: Sounds like someone's not lying when they say they've got some PURE stuff.

Or laced with Fentanyl.


laced with fentanyl?  Nah, try pure fentanyl.  That's what people want these days.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Terminal Accessory: Sounds like someone's not lying when they say they've got some PURE stuff.


Or really cut with bicarbonate or whatever they use.

I would ask if there are testing procedures, even just shooting up with a small sample before hitting the mother lode, but these are not people thinking straight at the time.
I've had people argue with me because I wouldn't let them smoke in my smoke-free home and it was cold outside. I can't imagine having a "discussion" with an addict at the height of their withdrawals. That's when things get stabby, I guess.

/have worked and will probably work again with addicts. I've seen people treat them like lost cases and I've seen people that treat them like they have a disease.
//the latter, if you are wondering, removes all sense of responsibility and empowerment
///the addicts, in addition to how bad they feel, including being voluntarily or involuntarily imprisoned admitted end up a blob of flesh without heart
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: NewportBarGuy: Terminal Accessory: Sounds like someone's not lying when they say they've got some PURE stuff.

Or laced with Fentanyl.

I worked a while in a suboxone clinic outside Columbus. We had people who admitted seeking out a particular dealer after people ODed- you knew he had the good shiat.


Just pure insanity... but... I deal with Suboxone people every day and I hear you loud and clear.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sprgrss: NewportBarGuy: Terminal Accessory: Sounds like someone's not lying when they say they've got some PURE stuff.

Or laced with Fentanyl.

laced with fentanyl?  Nah, try pure fentanyl.  That's what people want these days.


Unless you are selling, and people are using, by the microgram, I really doubt that.
LD-50 for intravenous fentanyl is 2.9 MICROgrams per kg body weight. Oral at 18 mg/kg (tested on rats).
 
Northern
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Ohio State football is all these people have and when that is not happening life is sad.


THE Ohio State football.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just another fine example of Trump's America.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Kudos to subby for taking a risk on a real egghead nerdpants headline. Looks like it went over the head of much of Fark. Silly  you, Subby, don't you don't know Farkers are more into Evelyn Waugh or Jerome Jerome?
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: That's unpossible.  Trump specifically promised that kind of stuff "won't be happening if you vote for me, believe me!"  LAW AND ORDER!


He said something about "AMERICAN CARNAGE" and we're getting it.
 
