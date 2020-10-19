 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Radio.com)   What do you call a drunk guy driving with no arms and no legs? Arrested   (fm1019.radio.com) divider line
26
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

320 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Oct 2020 at 9:50 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they didn't shoot him because they knew he was unarmed
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎶🎶HOLD THE WHEEL AS I WISH FOR DEATH🎶🎶
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If he was in the water we would call him "Bob."
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Was he wearing his seat belt?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Hey, Worm!"
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What do you call a drunk guy driving with no arms and no legs?

Telekinetic?
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Gorgor educated me on that subject.. of course, all of his 'examples' were female.....
 
fark account name
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

beezeltown: [memegenerator.net image 250x250]


Anchorman- I'm not even mad, that's amazing
Youtube euI3v2jpTlI
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How can you even blame the alcohol in this case.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Tesla's ideal customer.
 
ieerto
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Charged with Failure to remain at the scene?

I have so many questions
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


wanted for questioning
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How do they handcuff him?
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I was going to say "An inspiration."
 
booztravlr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How does he have a license?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: How do they handcuff him?


The odds of him running away from them are relatively slim.
 
Insain2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's a new one on me.......

I wonder if he'll only have to pay a quarter of his fine??
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: How do they handcuff him?


Duct tape.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Did he agree to call it a draw?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If he was on my porch I'd call him Matt
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dittybopper: abhorrent1: How do they handcuff him?

The odds of him running away from them are relatively slim.


That,s how they roll.....
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
no longer wanted for questioning
 
angryjd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How did he get the alcohol to his face?
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

angryjd: How did he get the alcohol to his face?


Really flexible ?
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 592x332]

wanted for questioning


I really loved that show.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.