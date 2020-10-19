 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Fire experts say it is time to move from suppression to controlled burns of forests in the west. Mother Nature says way ahead of you   (nbcnews.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Controlled is the key word that Ms. Nature is missing, her idea of controlled is more expansive than most in California appreciate.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So you are saying that keeping things from catching fire is not a good idea?
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Haven't wildfire experts been saying this for the last 25 years?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Haven't wildfire experts been saying this for the last 25 years?


Yes.
 
Muta
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why don't they just rake the forests?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I thought they were already doing this but I guess maybe that was in the midwestern plains.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Polish Hussar: Haven't wildfire experts been saying this for the last 25 years?

Yes.


https://www.propublica.org/article/th​e​y-know-how-to-prevent-megafires-why-wo​nt-anybody-listen
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Muta: Why don't they just rake the forests?


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
farker99
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In Mexico they let fires burn that are not going to endanger humans.
The problem in America is that people are allowed to build homes in the middle of dense forests, so when the burn comes they scream that someone needs to protect their home.
/it should burn down
//without any hope of being able to rebuild in that place
///Stupid people are stupid
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Haven't wildfire experts been saying this for the last 25 years?


I'm always kind of shocked when things I think are common knowledge and practice... aren't.  Apparently the experts think that being ready for when things burn down is more important than preventing things from burning down.  They have the manpower, tools, and budget to do the preventative maintenance, but they probably get more money in disaster relief funds by letting it burn.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Walker: Muta: Why don't they just rake the forests?

[media1.giphy.com image 480x446] [View Full Size image _x_]


What do they do with all the brush they rake up?
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Polish Hussar: Haven't wildfire experts been saying this for the last 25 years?

Yes.

https://www.propublica.org/article/the​y-know-how-to-prevent-megafires-why-wo​nt-anybody-listen


Because 25 years ago it was cheaper to ignore it.  Now it's time to pay the piper.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Funny how everyone has an opinion on this. It's been pointed out several times by experts on social media that the smoke we experienced this summer is the direct result of Jay Inslee not felicitating Donald Trump adequately.  I for one think that sounds reasonable if I'm being honest.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And, per custom, nothing will change..
 
TedRaceway
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That can't be right... Isn't that what Trump insisted in a number of public comments on the fires?
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TedRaceway: That can't be right... Isn't that what Trump insisted in a number of public comments on the fires?


If Trump said it that makes it automatically wrong.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Polish Hussar: Haven't wildfire experts been saying this for the last 25 years?

Yes.


Smokey the Bear's message shifted from preventing forest fires to preventing wildfires in 2001.  I suspect most people are unaware of this change.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I'm always kind of shocked when things I think are common knowledge and practice... aren't.

"Drain the swamp" is still an euphemism for a good thing.

People are dumb.  Americans are even dumber.  They're not genetically inferior, but they're unique in that for some cultural reason they're outwardly proud of their dumbness.
 
