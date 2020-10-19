 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   It appears that Brits may have a drinking problem after new strict Tier 2 coronavirus lockdown rules as they invade city centers across the UK for the booze   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
20
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

317 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Oct 2020 at 11:05 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ from another thread
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've worked with many military Brits.. they can drink almost as well as us Canadians. American military folks can't drink at all. I think it's the gutrot you get at the exchange.. booze should not be that cheap, even if it's technically industrial ethanol.
 
King Keepo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
To be fair I think we have an "I don't like being told what to do" problem exacerbated by booze and a particularly untrustworthy and indifferent government.
 
BigChad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Pete meet Repeat
 
King Keepo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But yeah, the 10pm curfew is an utter disaster - it completely undid everything that recent licensing reforms sought to fix i.e. everyone piling out onto the streets at the same time.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I know people in England have only one spoon, but do they not have liquor stores?
 
Advernaut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bostonguy: [Fark user image 850x1101]

/ from another thread


Most Canadians speak English with an accent that is closer to "The Queens English" than the majority of those yobbos across the pond. In addition to drinking, they seem to have an attractiveness problem, too. Son, if you can fit in her pants, she's too much woman for you.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Grocery store in Missouri replaces salad bar with beer. Well, beer-like beverages anyway.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Again?  They seem to have this problem every night.  That, or the admins were out partying with them.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fngoofy: I know people in England have only one spoon, but do they not have liquor stores?


Of course, how else would we buy the booze to ensure that we're already drunk before going into town?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

King Keepo: But yeah, the 10pm curfew is an utter disaster - it completely undid everything that recent licensing reforms sought to fix i.e. everyone piling out onto the streets at the same time.



So why not do the logical thing and change it from "closing time" to "last call"?

Let people order a drink at 10pm and enjoy it for the next 30 minutes, instead of turning the lights on at 10pm and sweeping them out into the street.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: King Keepo: But yeah, the 10pm curfew is an utter disaster - it completely undid everything that recent licensing reforms sought to fix i.e. everyone piling out onto the streets at the same time.


So why not do the logical thing and change it from "closing time" to "last call"?

Let people order a drink at 10pm and enjoy it for the next 30 minutes, instead of turning the lights on at 10pm and sweeping them out into the street.


I don't know how that avoids the problem.  I would assume if the bar closes at 10, last call is 9:30.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I've worked with many military Brits.. they can drink almost as well as us Canadians.


Oh please. Other than the Eastern Bloc, Saffers, and Ozzies, Britain leads the world in functional alcoholism.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: King Keepo: But yeah, the 10pm curfew is an utter disaster - it completely undid everything that recent licensing reforms sought to fix i.e. everyone piling out onto the streets at the same time.


So why not do the logical thing and change it from "closing time" to "last call"?

Let people order a drink at 10pm and enjoy it for the next 30 minutes, instead of turning the lights on at 10pm and sweeping them out into the street.


It means they'll just be swept out at 10:30PM. Just like when last orders were 11PM, everyone left at 11:30PM. If one won't last, they'll order two at last call.

That's the damning thing about this. Pubs and bars being open past 11PM is actually fairly new. The argument for ending early closing was just this - everyone drinking hard to get plastered before the pubs closed, then ending up on the street at the same time.

They already went through this EXACT SAME PROBLEM and yet decided 'Sure, this will work...hell, lets close EVEN EARLIER!"

Dumbassses.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They also appear to have a major mask problem, as in <10% of people photographed had a mask on and of those that did only 50% were wearing it correctly.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You can't close pubs.  Brits in cities live in cramped little apartments with no amenities because, for the past 2000 years, they could go out and stretch their legs and get proper food at PUBS.  They're "public houses" because for the non-rich they simply cannot do everything in their private houses.
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: [Fark user image 780x438]

Grocery store in Missouri replaces salad bar with beer. Well, beer-like beverages anyway.


Yeah, I was about to ask "Beer?  Not that I can see in that photo - but those bottles on the right are out of focus".
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MadHatter500: Erebus1954: [Fark user image 780x438]

Grocery store in Missouri replaces salad bar with beer. Well, beer-like beverages anyway.

Yeah, I was about to ask "Beer?  Not that I can see in that photo - but those bottles on the right are out of focus".


The ones on the far right look like Schlafly. If so, there's at least some beer on that bar.
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: FrancoFile: King Keepo: But yeah, the 10pm curfew is an utter disaster - it completely undid everything that recent licensing reforms sought to fix i.e. everyone piling out onto the streets at the same time.


So why not do the logical thing and change it from "closing time" to "last call"?

Let people order a drink at 10pm and enjoy it for the next 30 minutes, instead of turning the lights on at 10pm and sweeping them out into the street.

It means they'll just be swept out at 10:30PM. Just like when last orders were 11PM, everyone left at 11:30PM. If one won't last, they'll order two at last call.

That's the damning thing about this. Pubs and bars being open past 11PM is actually fairly new. The argument for ending early closing was just this - everyone drinking hard to get plastered before the pubs closed, then ending up on the street at the same time.

They already went through this EXACT SAME PROBLEM and yet decided 'Sure, this will work...hell, lets close EVEN EARLIER!"

Dumbassses.


Having them open AT ALL  is the problem.  And you don't announce it a few days in advance.  One morning at 7:15 you just announce "Pubs are closed today, stay home".
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: MadHatter500: Erebus1954: [Fark user image 780x438]

Grocery store in Missouri replaces salad bar with beer. Well, beer-like beverages anyway.

Yeah, I was about to ask "Beer?  Not that I can see in that photo - but those bottles on the right are out of focus".

The ones on the far right look like Schlafly. If so, there's at least some beer on that bar.


If I run across some I'll give 'em a try.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.