(Daily Mail)   Girl is mortified to discover her new Zara pants make an embarrassing noise every time she bends down   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That happens to me and I don't even need the pants.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Daily Fail continues with their trend of only reporting the hard hitting news that changes generations.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
1) Why would you go to the news if this happens?
2) Why would the editor say "Go cover this story!!"?
 
Stantz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
actual storyHERE'S MY TIKTOK
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Followed by the smell of a disused horse stable I'm guessing.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Moo?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thepeterd
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sure Julia Leonard, sure, it's not you ripping one out.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Combustion: 1) Why would you go to the news if this happens?
2) Why would the editor say "Go cover this story!!"?


Because the "influencer" called them up and offered them some cash to promote her tik tok.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They are marketing these pants to the wrong demographic. They should try selling them to 10-13 year old boys or men with sophomoric senses of humor under the age of 60. Don't sell them to men over 60 because, at that age, you just can't trust a fart and those pants would cause undue anxiety.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I expected her to be fat, unemployed, and English.

/with a smattering of tattoos
 
Insain2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Then she shouldn't bend over then....
Problem solved!!
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
She should do what normal people do and blame the dog.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
...those remind me of those baggy nylon athletic pants that were popular in the 90s. Hey, Teen! The 90s called, they want their fashion faux pas back!

And what the hell is a Zara?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ComaToast: She should do what normal people do and blame the dog.


Or get a silencer.
 
