(WWSB ABC 7)   To be honest, I just assumed all boat outings in Florida ended this way (with video)   (mysuncoast.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Um, why are the cops drawing their pistols when they aren't even yet on the boat?  They haven't interacted with the boater enough to know if his faculties are impaired and to what degree.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TWX: Um, why are the cops drawing their pistols when they aren't even yet on the boat?


Because America.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've done more damage with a lake canoe.
Was he not drinking?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Actually subby, over half of them make it back safely after dumping the corpses.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA"I just got on my camera I was like 'oh no it's gonna believe us I have to start recording,'" said Kayla McLaughlin, who admitted she found it hard to believe what she was recording.

"It was just coming for all the boats and everyone on the boat next to him screaming 'shut it off, shut it off,'" she recounted. "In a couple of minutes later he goes right into the boats."


That's good reporting there Lou
 
Kegluneq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida Man
Youtube iIdntHAhTv0
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, a new site to mute. I was starting to run out.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My best friend, who was a chemical engineer, was killed by a drunk boater, (BTW the current generation and next generation of fuel for the space programs were designed by this friend).  The boater is lucky he didn't kill anyone and needs to be in court ordered anti drink program for life.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

growinthings: My best friend, who was a chemical engineer, was killed by a drunk boater, (BTW the current generation and next generation of fuel for the space programs were designed by this friend).  The boater is lucky he didn't kill anyone and needs to be in court ordered anti drink program for life.


...or don't let him operate a boat
 
khatores
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TWX: Um, why are the cops drawing their pistols when they aren't even yet on the boat?  They haven't interacted with the boater enough to know if his faculties are impaired and to what degree.


Because they don't know if he's armed or not. They can't just go running for cover as there is none; they're out on a boat slip with nothing around but water.

Lots of people carry on boats and in Florida, practically everyone owns a gun.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

King Something: TWX: Um, why are the cops drawing their pistols when they aren't even yet on the boat?

Because America.


President Grant: And you, West, not every situation calls for your patented approach of "shoot first, shoot later, shoot some more and then when everybody's dead try to ask a question or two."

Who knew Wild Wild West was a documentary.
 
phishrace
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Only when Al Czervik is in town, subby.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: FTA: "I just got on my camera I was like 'oh no it's gonna believe us I have to start recording,'" said Kayla McLaughlin, who admitted she found it hard to believe what she was recording.

"It was just coming for all the boats and everyone on the boat next to him screaming 'shut it off, shut it off,'" she recounted. "In a couple of minutes later he goes right into the boats."


That's good reporting there Lou


WWSB Sarasota is the biggest embarrassment. Consistently the most unprofessional and amateurish reporting, with no concept of how to intelligently use social media. This town is big enough now to do better.
 
