(AP News)   Twitter blocks White House Science Advisor's tweet ... for posting false or misleading information   (apnews.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The insane things are completely normal now. That headline represents something so sadistic.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now ban the big oaf, too.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The NPR hourly newscaster (Korva Coleman) just said "That's not true" to Trump's recorded rally claim that we are "rounding the turn." Though it was more "That's. Not. True."
It was actually kind of refreshing. I mean, I'd expect to hear that from a discussion among the correspondents about a story, but that bluntness from a newscast is way overdue.
 
recombobulator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Masks don't work so you should only have to wear them when you can't socially distance."

Wut?  Do they work or don't they?
 
tuxq
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You guys are looking at this the wrong way. Trump is killing the dumbest portion of the population.

When out and about, wear a respirator instead of a cloth mask. If you wear glasses already, you're good to go. If not, buy some fake ones as an eye shield.

I only say this because trying to gain compliance among these people is impossible and futile. Just protect yourself and don't wear yourself out trying to convince/protect the ones you care about. There's only so much one person can do.

My wife and I are in agreement with what needs to be done to stay safe, and that's all I care about right now.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It baffles me that these shiatheads are continuingto dig in.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is all kinds of farked up. Social media companies are a cancer, so much that it is newsworthy on the rare occasions when they do the right thing.
 
eKonk
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I thought the official line was now "We support mask use. We've always supported mask use. Even when our dumbfark 'leader' has a gathering in the rose garden, or a rally, where he doesn't wear a mask and doesn't encourage anyone else to (and if he said/did anything different, that was just sarcasm. What he meant was...).
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's news to me this White House even has a science advisor. What was the buy in?
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: The insane things are completely normal now. That headline represents something so sadistic.


When sacred fails before profane
The wisest man is deemed insane
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: The NPR hourly newscaster (Korva Coleman) just said "That's not true" to Trump's recorded rally claim that we are "rounding the turn." Though it was more "That's. Not. True."
It was actually kind of refreshing. I mean, I'd expect to hear that from a discussion among the correspondents about a story, but that bluntness from a newscast is way overdue.


Wait... NPR is actually pushing back now? I stopped listening to them around the election because they'd repeatedly let Trump people state blatant falsehoods and not even push back a little.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Look, if you have a mask on and I walk up to you and put my open mouth on your mask and blow in, then the mask doesn't work, GET IT?"
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You know I'd have thought the constant stream of stupid coming from the WH would have caused me to get used to it.

/It hasn't
 
Cheron
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

recombobulator: "Masks don't work so you should only have to wear them when you can't socially distance."

Wut?  Do they work or don't they?


Condoms don't work, you should practice abstinence until marriage. Also if you can't practice abstinence use a condom. Sounds like faith-based covid prevention not science-based
 
recombobulator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

snowybunting: "Look, if you have a mask on and I walk up to you and put my open mouth on your mask and blow in, then the mask doesn't work, GET IT?"


Sure it does.  It prevented you from actually kissing me.  And what's with the blowing?  Is this some inflation fetish I've never heard of?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

recombobulator: "Masks don't work so you should only have to wear them when you can't socially distance."

Wut?  Do they work or don't they?


Was coming here to say that.

Sounds perfect for Trump: I mean, look at how many times Trump has contradicted himself.

/ "There's always a tweet...."
 
