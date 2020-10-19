 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Atlantic)   Welcome to the third Coronavirus surge   (theatlantic.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

343 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Oct 2020 at 8:30 AM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We finished the first one?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bostonguy: We finished the first one?


I was gonna say, "part 3 of the first surge".
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Occasionally a sequel can be outstanding, but Part III is always weak..
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Occasionally a sequel can be outstanding, but Part III is always weak..


Back to the Future III was better than II.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So I see ND, SD and MT are numbers 1, 2 and 3 for most new cases (per 100k), in that order.

Gee, what could've happened in the past month in that part of the US that would cause such a surge.  Hmm.... There was something going on...I think.  Damn, can't put my finger on it.

Oh well, must just be a coincidence.  Yeah, that's it.

/s
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
PSA: The deaths will continue until the response improves.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bostonguy: We finished the first one?


Nope
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Occasionally a sequel can be outstanding, but Part III is always weak..


Exorcist 3.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Thanks! It sucks balls to be here.
 
wage0048
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No, this is still the first surge.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

xanadian: So I see ND, SD and MT are numbers 1, 2 and 3 for most new cases (per 100k), in that order.

Gee, what could've happened in the past month in that part of the US that would cause such a surge.  Hmm.... There was something going on...I think.  Damn, can't put my finger on it.

Oh well, must just be a coincidence.  Yeah, that's it.

/s


People moved to campus, schools flung their doors open to the nurglings?

/yeah yeah I know Sturgis
 
FormlessOne [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You know what you need to do. Do it. Stop whining, stop with the "MAH FREEDUMBS" and the "IMMA BORED" and the "YNTBOM!" bullshiat. We live in a country where Twitter had to farking block the goddamned White House Science Advisor from deliberately spreading misinformation about COVID-19, FFS. You are brighter than that. Farking act like it.

Stay home, if at all possible. If you can't stay home, wear a mask, practice social distancing, and carry hand sanitizer with you. If you have to bring stuff back home, practice sterile procedure. If you have to let people who don't live in your home into your home, ensure that they wear a mask, practice social distancing, and use hand sanitizer.

Don't be "paranoid," but do be aware of the risks involved, especially if you or anyone with whom you're in regular contact is in one of the high-risk groups. Don't be fearful; be responsible. You are now responsible not just for your own health, but for the health of those for whom you love & care. Don't be an idiot.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It depends on where you live.  Real America spent the last 6 months telling each other that this was all a scam and even if it's real that it only affects those people in cities and that they were too smart/good/healthy to get it.  If you use the Covid planning tool from Ga Tech, you can see that urban centers and areas which had outbreaks in the spring and summer have reduced risk and the places who put on their positive pants like rural Wisconsin and the Dakotas are extremely high risk.  The "third wave" is just the disease finally making its way into populations who haven't yet dealt with it.  Once they realize that this actually is real, they'll start to wear masks and take things seriously and their infections will decline.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.