 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chicago Sun-Times)   A man is hanging off the side of Trump Tower in Chicago, demanding to talk to Trump   (chicago.suntimes.com) divider line
19
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

212 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Oct 2020 at 2:19 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sorry, sir.

All of our mental health crisis prebention staff are currently trying to help the man in the white house.

Please hold....on.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sucks to be him.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This'll work... also, not shot YET?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What's he hoping to get out of the call? Like, honestly? Trump will tell him that he dangled from a shorter rope from higher up and actually cut it.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Rudy?
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Please hold....on.


Hello, Suicide hotline, please hold... Hello, Suicide hotline, please hold...*to co-worker: OMG we get SO many calls, do you want coffee, I think I'll make coffee...
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Take it easy on the guy, this could be his last effort to get trump to pay a bill.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's stupid,
If you want to talk to Trump, simply address him in a disparaging post on Fark.

Hey Trump,
Why do you owe money to a man who is afraid that rainbow ice cream controls his penis. You don't have to kill Americans to impress him, just eat an ice cream cone and he'll lose his mind.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: vudukungfu: Please hold....on.

Hello, Suicide hotline, please hold... Hello, Suicide hotline, please hold...*to co-worker: OMG we get SO many calls, do you want coffee, I think I'll make coffee...


🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💀
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A crowd of onlookers gathered across from the tower, some wondering if it was part of a stunt for the upcoming Batman movie

wow, heh.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is it Pence continuing his fly routine?
 
yellowjester
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Antifa! I just know it....
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Talk to him??? I thought we were trying to get him to shut up!
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, winch his fat ass up there then, jesus fark do I have to think of everything?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dude might be antifa. Better teargas him repeatedly.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

yellowjester: Antifa! I just know it....


It's a trap!
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Nobody tell Qanon that someone tried to climb the New York Times building the other day.

They might see a pattern of people groping phallic symbols, twin towers, or what have you.
 
skyotter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Maybe he's that Q guy everyone's been talking about.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.