(WTAE)   State trooper saves toddler in runaway buggy. Pretty sure Leon Schlesinger hand drew each cell originally   (wtae.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Subby, you linked to the weather radar.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Please!  The only thing Schlesinger could draw was his paycheck!

He was more interested in his yacht than in the artwork.

You want artists, try
Hugh Harman
Rudolf Ising
Bob Clampett
Tex Avery
Robert Gribbroek
Robert McKimson
Cal Dalton
Ben Hardaway
Chuck Jones
Isadore Freleng

and a *boatload* of others!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

lindalouwho: Subby, you linked to the weather radar.


Cup of pasta stuck to the ceiling.
https://m.fark.com/comments/10989683?​f​rom_page=default_totalfark
There.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pretty sure that was a Fed, actually.  Treasury Department, maybe?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm guessing the story involves a shotgun, a horse, and a cop with an erection.
 
