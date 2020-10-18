 Skip to content
 
(Fox 4 Now Fort Myers)   Student quarantined when 'time of the month' is mistaken for COVID-19. Authorities say it'll just be for a short period   (fox4now.com) divider line
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bloody well right.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
hysterical
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ah, bringing the menstrual huts in to fashion, I see.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Eh, she'll be fine in 4 to 5 days.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're going to try the new COVID treatment - chocolate and midol.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is our understanding of basic medical knowledge this poor?

Of course it's my home state. Carry on then
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like where this thread is flowing.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She had blood coming out of her wherever"
thehill.comView Full Size
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Is our understanding of basic medical knowledge this poor?

Of course it's my home state. Carry on then


They'll likely throw tampons next and then we'll read about a firestorm in the gym
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if a kid says their tired, they're going to the doctor?  I cannot imagine any children taking advantage of that, no sir
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"the district required her to either quarantine until October 23rd or show proof that it wasn't COVID-19."

Humbly, I suggest that one can prove that it was, but not that one can prove that it wasn't. This is a matter of philosophy, which, although simple, is far too complicated for school district administrators.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to use the kind of mask that can kill two birds with one stone:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From my understanding the fatigue symptom of Covid19 is more of a "I' going to wear Depends because I'm too tired to drag myself out of bed" kind of fatigue
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit, Aunt Flo!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EARACHE MY EYE....!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VJW67​Q​N24SA
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I told you I needed tampons, turds!"
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Is our understanding of basic medical knowledge this poor?

Of course it's my home state. Carry on then


Public schools don't care about knowledge, they care about avoiding liability.

If a student shows signs of covid and the nurse uses their medical knowledge to make a decision, there is always a chance they will be wrong. A girl can start her period, and also, have covid. People have had covid without a fever. Heck, People have had covid without any symptoms.

If the nurse 'follows protocol blindly' and says they need to quarantine or get a doctor's note, then it doesn't matter if the nurse is right or wrong, the school is protected.

Nobody is going to remember this article... But they would remember if the nurse sent a girl with covid back to class and ten other kids got infected.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This article mentions the mom by name which will in no way get her daughter bullied.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They'll let her go, but with strings attached.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How does one mistake menstruation for COVID? Is that frikkin virus now making people randomly bleed from their crotches? The blood clots and organ failures weren't enough?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I read that book.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"... so every month I have to come when she's on her cycle?"
... phrasing?
....
 
BorisSimon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So, she gets COVID once a month?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You went full Leviticus.
 
Loren
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Public schools don't care about knowledge, they care about avoiding liability.

If a student shows signs of covid and the nurse uses their medical knowledge to make a decision, there is always a chance they will be wrong. A girl can start her period, and also, have covid. People have had covid without a fever. Heck, People have had covid without any symptoms.

If the nurse 'follows protocol blindly' and says they need to quarantine or get a doctor's note, then it doesn't matter if the nurse is right or wrong, the school is protected.

Nobody is going to remember this article... But they would remember if the nurse sent a girl with covid back to class and ten other kids got infected.


Exactly.  It's another manifestation of zero-tolerance.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
An early descriptor of Generation X, a term coined by two authors and the magazine articles about them, was distrust of a preceding generation. Primarily, this distrust was of two major concerns : Military service and economic expectations. But, for many of us, the "lies" of a previous generation were more nuanced and subtle-- like the frickin' food pyramid. Or school milk "breaks" which were indirect subsidies of an agri-business choice without much scientific support. And, of course, the ecological impacts of hamburgers.

But school-aged children of Covid-19? They're going to be singing more than a single song like Ring Around the Rosie and have definitive evidence of how impossibly selfish and short-sighted their caregivers were-- casualties. Wars? They are a clear parallel, but their facts are obscured by transfers of wealth and trends of nationalistic pride and sacrifice.

Nothing can be gained by risking the lives of children in the face of a Pandemic. No economic "health" can be given equal measure or value to their survival rate.
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Is our understanding of basic medical knowledge this poor?

Of course it's my home state. Carry on then


I'm so glad I left.    Good luck.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

goodluckwiththat: pastramithemosterotic: Is our understanding of basic medical knowledge this poor?

Of course it's my home state. Carry on then

I'm so glad I left.    Good luck.


...with that.
 
Beatlebaum
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The girl has died of embarrassment. RIP
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: Ah, bringing the menstrual huts in to fashion, I see.


I'll let Arthur know they're coming back into fashion.
I Built My Love A Menstrual Hut
Youtube lPolKieXlFQ
 
bababa
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Naido: So if a kid says their tired, they're going to the doctor?  I cannot imagine any children taking advantage of that, no sir


If that were me when I was in grade 8, I would have been so embarrassed that I would not have mentioned any symptoms to the school nurse again. No one wants to go to the doctor.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Many years back I had a girlfriend that should have been quarantined during her period. She even warned when we first got involved that she did not do well during that time.
When someone warns you about being a werewolf, I imagine it's much the same way.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: pastramithemosterotic: Is our understanding of basic medical knowledge this poor?

Of course it's my home state. Carry Carrie on then

They'll likely throw tampons next and then we'll read about a firestorm in the gym


FTFY


/And the raven was called sin..
// SAY IT
/// father, son and holy slashie
 
