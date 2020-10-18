 Skip to content
(Salt Lake Tribune)   Woman's attempt to avoid all Americans until after the election fails   (sltrib.com) divider line
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hippie Chick lost in nature
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Two weeks in the wilderness is insane

Thats a book I may just buy if she were to ever write one
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Heh that's funny, subby.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I thought that would be about Melania Drumpf in her ivory tower.

cman: Two weeks in the wilderness is insane

Thats a book I may just buy if she were to ever write one


It'll read like a Brian Fellows episode.

"Damn, Nature! You scary!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The weather has been warmish and dry.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "...Data for missing persons on federal public land in the United States is notoriously unreliable, but the total number could exceed 1,600 people, according to some reports..."

Ah, Journalism.  I love ya.  Keep up the good fight.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sithon: Hippie Chick lost in nature


And a StarWars fanatic is lost in a photo of what is clearly not a 38 year old woman in a subscription-based and cultured pit of witticisms prone to dismiss women. The Wonkette, people. Make an ally of her and her editors.
 
khatores
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Incident on 57th Street: FTFA:  "...Data for missing persons on federal public land in the United States is notoriously unreliable, but the total number could exceed 1,600 people, according to some reports..."

Ah, Journalism.  I love ya.  Keep up the good fight.


As they said, it's unreliable. Totals probably depend on how you look at it. Since the NPS jurisdiction doesn't extend outside of the park, a person could get lost, then walk out of the park on their own and be fine, but not notify the NPS and so they would not know to update their records. They're like The Doctor from Voyager - probably the last to know a lot of the time as most people don't take them that seriously.

Things like the Appalachian Trail go an incredibly long way through federal and state lands...so someone could disappear but it might not be clear whether they disappeared on federal, state or other land.

If someone drowns in the river, washes downstream and is found outside the park by local cops, they might not notify NPS so they wouldn't know to update anything. Maybe someone was found by other hikers and taken to a hospital - but again, no one bothered to tell NPS.

Unless they get the FBI involved, it's possible a lot of these "missing" people might no longer be missing or maybe they were never really missing at all. Maybe it was a mistake to begin with.
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cman: Two weeks in the wilderness is insane

Thats a book I may just buy if she were to ever write one


I suspect that that has been part of her plan all along.
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Damn Zionists.
 
