(KTLA Los Angeles)   Thou mayest exorcise a graven image?   (ktla.com) divider line
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
God is all powerful, but He needs your money.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's not about the graven image.  Perhaps you haven't heard who's in charge of Antifa:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xtalman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not sure even arch bishops are allowed to do that.  I thought you had to be cleared by the pope.
 
stuffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You could put up a statue of Rin Tin Tin and someone would want to tear it down. Because they once got bitten by a dog.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Can we please just sell CA to Russia or China?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

xtalman: Not sure even arch bishops are allowed to do that.  I thought you had to be cleared by the pope.


According to movies the exorcist's identity is known only by a small handful of local Catholic authorities and is not supposed to be made public. Movies never lie!!!!
 
