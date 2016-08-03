 Skip to content
(KSNT Topeka)   Meanwhile in Topeka   (ksnt.com) divider line
WereBear666 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So another Saturday night...
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When deputies got there, they found a naked 17-year-old man who was under the influence of a substance.

ranch is now a substance
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
More like Ranch Undressing, amirite??  AMIRITE???

/try the veal
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: [y.yarn.co image 400x215] [View Full Size image _x_]


Well done. That's why I was here.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: More like Ranch Undressing, amirite??  AMIRITE???

/try the veal


But he was dressed. Well dressed, actually.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Petrodeli is a strange name for a gas station.
 
mrparks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He probably wants to take Little Suzy to the junior prom.

Do not let him.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mountain Dew or Jolt cola?
 
Northern
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mrparks: He probably wants to take Little Suzy to the junior prom.

Do not let him.


Excitable boy they all said.
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mrparks: He probably wants to take Little Suzy to the junior prom.

Do not let him.


You're saying he's an excitable boy?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Let he who has never done this, cast the first stone.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Mountain Dew or Jolt cola?


I heard it was both.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
First, a 17 year old is not a "man" as the article implicates. Second, he didn't get arrested for a DUI? Released to his WHITE parents I assume?

Nice privilege you've got going for you scumbag. Maybe he can claim affluenza.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
images.vice.comView Full Size

Bird Up!
 
gyorg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If you were 17 in Topeka you'd be under a substance too. They're ain't shiat to do there.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's not like there is anything else to do in Topeka.
 
phishrace
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Let he who has never done this, cast the first stone.


I slather myself hourly with delicious Ranch dressing, but I don't go down to the gas station and cause trouble. Big difference.
 
KCinPA [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Northern: mrparks: He probably wants to take Little Suzy to the junior prom.

Do not let him.

Excitable boy they all said.


Nicely done!

RIP Warren
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

Real men wear mustard...
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I told Lennie to move that 10 gallon jar of ranch. Just sitting out there by the Little Debbie's is just asking for someone to douse themselves with it.

I, myself, have ranched certain parts of my body but resisted the full coverage.  Some day, I will but only when I can afford it and do it with other ranchies
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, looks like he got...
*shades*
Tossed into jail....

YEEEEEEEAAAHHHHHHHH!
 
PerryWinnwet [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: When deputies got there, they found a naked 17-year-old man who was under the influence of a substance.

ranch is now a substance


Always has been
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [images.vice.com image 850x563]
Bird Up!


I want to wear this to my in-laws tavern in rural Pennsylvania but the locals would probably hang me from a deer blind
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gyorg: If you were 17 in Topeka you'd be under a substance too. They're ain't shiat to do there.


A working class crudite is something to be.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
its hot in topeka
Youtube TheMe8y3Oqs
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
zulius
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
its hot in topeka
Youtube L_IlsPypwZs
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dammit, Florida Man! You're supposed to go SOUTH for the winter, not north!
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He tried to evade the cops, but he couldn't find a hidden valley.
 
zulius
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Denjiro: [YouTube video: its hot in topeka]

*tiny fist*
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you think about the typical stereotypes, this kid will probably live the rest of his life there and for the next 70 years, he'll be hearing, "remember that time me you tripped balls and ...." , Or " here comes Donnie.. better hide the ranch."
His punishment is just starting.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PerryWinnwet [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Let he who has never done this, cast the first stone.


I, while on drugs, never ran from my car naked into the Petro Deli, to clothe myself in the silky smoothness of buttermilk ranch only to then make my quick getaway in my car I left running outside.

/I used to live around the corner
//This is a real possibility I avoided
///So I get to cast the first stone, right?
 
TheAugurofDunlain
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Aristocrats!
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

phishrace: Ker_Thwap: Let he who has never done this, cast the first stone.

I slather myself hourly with delicious Ranch dressing, but I don't go down to the gas station and cause trouble. Big difference.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Burt Reynolds covered head to toe in vaseline fro the movie Strip Tease. Iirc, the quote from that scene is, "I like the feeling of it squishing between my toes".
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bslim: [i.pinimg.com image 850x476]


*shakes fist*
 
