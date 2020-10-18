 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   As Goldfinger might have said, one parking lot plane crash is happenstance, two is coincidence, but three would mean something's seriously wrong with planes in Puyallup   (kiro7.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That panning shot really ramps up the drama!
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well they all walked away, so it was a good landing.  But that plane ain't flying again for awhile, so it wasn't a great landing.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, the town isn't called Pullup
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I work at a flight school that flies so much we are sometimes the busiest airport in the country (based on takeoffs and landings) and in the 14 months I've been here we haven't had a crash yet.

/though one idiot did run out of fuel during his 1st flight in a private plane he bought.  It was out in Washington.  He is no longer in the program
//plenty of other incidents like an engine losing power, etc, but nothing that qualifies as a crash.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I flew into Oshkosh Fly in once and never saw an accident. Even took a Cozy Mark IV up that was for sale one year during fly in and it is the busiest airport during Fly in and still no accidents at the airport.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That first picture sure looks like an awfully dry fuel tank.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"'To lose one parent plane, Mr Worthing, may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose both looks like carelessness."
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nekom: Well they all walked away, so it was a good landing.  But that plane ain't flying again for awhile, so it wasn't a great landing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: "'To lose one parent plane, Mr Worthing, may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose both looks like carelessness."


First thing I thought of when I saw the headline.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The planes were probably so overloaded they couldn't Pu'y'allup.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One is an accident.
Two is a coincidence.
Three is a "disturbing (or 'unsettling', take your pick) new pattern of events".
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Check the fuel.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Look for the nervous mechanic who smells like mouthwash.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
One is happenstance
Twice is coincidence
Three times is enemy action
-Wild Things (probably one of the few not NSFW parts of the movie)
 
invictus2 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I wasn't in Seattle Dipshiat!
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ha, they missed me again!

/Currently residing in Puyallup
//Can pronounce Puyallup
///Tres Slashies
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maybe I will just park on the runway. It seems safer.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
News helicopter crash landed in the parking lot of a factory where I was a security guard. I got the call and completely believed them -- no one's making up that kind of "joke" call to the guard. I ran the entire length of the facility, grabbed a fire extinguisher and rushed out the door to the helicopter. The rotors had not fully stopped but the engine was on fire a little. I MASH walked under the rotor blades and swooshed out the fire, didn't take much, as the pilot climbed out of the cockpit. He was little rattled but his passenger, the traffic reporter, got a nasty bump to the head and was bleeding a bit. They were both as OK as can be expected though and the emergency folks were there very, very fast. it seems "chopper going down" from a pilot draws some attention.

/ Just another day for a minimum wage essential worker.
// Of course they charged me to refill the fire extinguisher.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Heh. I've got stories from back in the day. I'm sure you've heard them.

It's good to see the safety program doing well.
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Our local hobby airport actually has warnings in the FAA airport notes reminding pilots landing there to make sure they are landing on the runway and not the highway that runs next to the airport.

I keep wondering how many incidents had to occur before someone decided that it was enough of a problem to warrant a specific warning.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sometimes the stars align and accidents happen...

at an airport with water in its Avgas and pilots/instructors who don't care to properly check their fueling before flight.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My parents used to live directly across the street from this on 191st.   There is a small county airport there where a lot of flight school activities happen, so the occasional Cessna falling out of the sky isn't too unusual.

Where that plane crashed used to be the Lipoma Firs golf course.  I used to play there with my dad and we would always have lunch at the airport themed restaurant at the south end of the runway.   I'm pretty sure that isn't there anymore, either.

The folks decided to move once the golf course sold to developers.
 
p51d007
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Aviation accident

Lost power
 
khatores
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

trerro: The planes were probably so overloaded they couldn't Pu'y'allup.


Living in Seattle for a while, it took me a little while to learn how to pronounce it and it was a quick giveaway that I wasn't from the area. However I did use it as a mnemonic for geography- it was to the south, so "we need to pull y'all up".

After I had been there a while, it was funny to listen to appointment setters try to say it over the phone.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

p51d007: Aviation accident

Lost power


Landed in the church parking lot.
 
Frothy Panties
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hey, this ain't Jutland ya know. There is nothing wrong with the bloody airplanes

Problem is with the damn pilots not doing proper preflights on their bloody airplanes

At Jutland the problem wasn't with the battlecruisers; bad ammo handling practices and unstable cordite.

/I fly out of Olympia(KOLM) usually try to avoid Puyallup when heading north.
//it's just bad luck, it's like cursed airspace!
///I hate that  stupid city name, and it took me forever to get my car GPS to understand me.
 
