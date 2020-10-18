 Skip to content
(Sky.com)   Chicago wins 'Rattiest City in America' award for 6th straight year and not just because of its politicians   (news.sky.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
the appearance of their elevated mass-transit rail system certainly doesn't help.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fun fact: The first report of house rats in America was from Boston, Massachusetts in 1775.

The book from which this is drawn is very poorly edited and contains many duplications, errors, myths and incomplete factoids, but I Googled to confirm the date.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It was only a matter of time before some other city beat out NYC as the country's most rat-infested shiathole. NYC has gone all gentrified of late, no thanks to Trump, Guiliani, Bloomberg .... Well, maybe Bloomberg.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Howard Stern
Donald J. Trump
Humanity

King of All the Vermin!

Shout out to the producers, writers and cartoonists of The Critic among other very fine people.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And New York has Trumps. Good thing Chicago got to pick first.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the first rat I ever saw was when I was 8 waiting for the red line in the south loop.
 
invictus2 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sirrerun: [Fark user image 840x560]


Geico Commercial (2020) - We do have a RATT problem.
Youtube DGtLDpgmMWI
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not surprisingly. You will find rats in Democratic's cities.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyingBacon: Not surprisingly. You will find rats in Democratic's cities.


Whoa!  Where do you come up with original material like that?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyingBacon: Not surprisingly. You will find rats in Democratic's cities.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You wanna know how to get vermin? They pull a rat, you pull a glue trap. The rat sends one of yours to a chair top, you send one of his to the morgue. *That's* the *Chicago* way!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: FlyingBacon: Not surprisingly. You will find rats in Democratic's cities.

Whoa!  Where do you come up with original material like that?


In chapter two of "Original Jokes for Sick Internet Burns", right after Chapter 1:  Hurr Dur Trump!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyingBacon: Not surprisingly. You will find rats in Democratic's cities.


I'd rather have rats than the religious superstition and economic stagnation you find in red areas.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Rapmaster2000: FlyingBacon: Not surprisingly. You will find rats in Democratic's cities.

Whoa!  Where do you come up with original material like that?

In chapter two of "Original Jokes for Sick Internet Burns", right after Chapter 1:  Hurr Dur Trump!


I voted this smart 4 times!
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the pizzas didn't weigh so much they wouldn't be so fat, lazy and stuck sitting with a food coma in public view.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless we're counting winged rats, I've never seen one in Chicago.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Are they dirty rats?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Had Chicago released the pythons four months ago, the rats would be gone, and the snakes would be starting to die from the cold.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Jeebus Saves: Rapmaster2000: FlyingBacon: Not surprisingly. You will find rats in Democratic's cities.

Whoa!  Where do you come up with original material like that?

In chapter two of "Original Jokes for Sick Internet Burns", right after Chapter 1:  Hurr Dur Trump!

I voted this smart 4 times!


Thanks!  Fake internet points make me feel like I'm on Whose Line.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TWX: the appearance of their elevated mass-transit rail system certainly doesn't help.


"I know about cities from watching 1970s movies."
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

brantgoose: It was only a matter of time before some other city beat out NYC as the country's most rat-infested shiathole. NYC has gone all gentrified of late

You'd be surprised to see that some of the more expensive neighborhoods are the rattiest. If your street is full of 19th century buildings, they have had lots of time to make tunnels. Also the expensive neighborhoods are denser.I lived in a basement apartment in a place like this picture. I could hear them in the walls. I have a trophy collection of photos of the buggers I killed.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
/ Use traps, not poison// Poisoned rats can die in your walls and smell the place up
 
Rent Party
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sirrerun: [Fark user image 840x560]


I have them in my regular rotation in my music collection.

They are my secret shame.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rent Party: sirrerun: [Fark user image 840x560]

I have them in my regular rotation in my music collection.

They are my secret shame.


Their first album didn't suck.

Once they started getting radio and MTV play, they sucked.
 
JRoo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
litstack.comView Full Size
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I saw one rat in the 4 years I lived in Chicago. Weirdly enough we locked eyes as I was driving past the alley behind my apartment. I never saw any IN my apartment, thankfully.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They may have rats but their pizza is worlds better than anywhere else.

/ducks
 
