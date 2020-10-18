 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Londoners decide drinking and partying is more important than living   (metro.co.uk) divider line
40
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

762 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Oct 2020 at 4:21 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well can the virus survive a high alcohol environment?

What if we find out being hammered all the time is the only way to prevent infection?

What then?  I thought so.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But protests are ok still right?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Time Trumpet (2006) - Episode 2
Youtube cFp1HmzGOwM
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

soupafi: But protests are ok still right?


Rules for thee!

Now quiet down while we weld you into your apartment.  It's for your own good citizen.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Braving" temperatures in the 40s, when a "heat wave" is 73...
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Trumpsters  in the uk?
 
Dafatone
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

soupafi: But protests are ok still right?


Masks.

Maaaaaaasks.
 
bubbahughes
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Charles of York: Trumpsters  in the uk?


Assholes live everywhere!
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

soupafi: But protests are ok still right?


Protests are still necessary. It's unfortunate that awful people use them as an excuse to behave inexcusably.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: soupafi: But protests are ok still right?

Rules for thee!

Now quiet down while we weld you into your apartment.  It's for your own good citizen.


He was using extremely trashy deflection, comparing protesters to idiots, and you went along with it.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Malenfant: thegreatmurgatroid: soupafi: But protests are ok still right?

Rules for thee!

Now quiet down while we weld you into your apartment.  It's for your own good citizen.

He was using extremely trashy deflection, comparing protesters to idiots, and you went along with it.


Lol no

(btw the joke's in your hand)
 
sotua [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
For some people without drinking and partying it's not living.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is that whole country perpetually drunk?
 
MBooda
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTA:
some drinkers 'refused to go home'

I know who I want to take me home.

Closing Time Semisonic Lyrics
Youtube EAS-pvQ06s4
 
lolmao500
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Some chose to repent for their sins and some chose to carry lucky charms with them to ward off the disease, but others abandoned religion entirely, instead leading lives of merriment. Indulging in the pleasures of life, these people sought parties wherever they could. Because so many believed the end was nigh, they no longer cared to keep their belongings, and items like houses became common property. Partygoers could walk into any house and claim it as theirs because people no longer were concerned with property rights. Then there were some who abandoned society entirely, choosing to lock themselves away as the plague spread through the towns around them. In their isolated cabins, they distracted themselves from the death and destruction with fine wine and music - the pleasantries of life.

Not the first time this happens. It happened during the black plague too.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think people are just getting stir crazy.  Everyone's been cooped up in their homes with little interaction with the real world for so long that they're becoming more willing to take chances just for the opportunity to do something.

That's not even taking into account all the people who've been unable to work and have burned through whatever savings they might have had.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They're not wrong.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Humans are silly.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Abox: They're not wrong.


yeah... I remember freshman year
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: Malenfant: thegreatmurgatroid: soupafi: But protests are ok still right?

Rules for thee!

Now quiet down while we weld you into your apartment.  It's for your own good citizen.

He was using extremely trashy deflection, comparing protesters to idiots, and you went along with it.

Lol no

(btw the joke's in your hand)


Now I see why you went along with it. Low IQ is a curse.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There are Covid-19 Denial Assholes everywhere.
Facebook is 100% responsible for them and Russian Troll Farms are feeding the flames of DERP.
This bullshiat happened in Toronto.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Then you have other stories like the 10,000 Guests to a Wedding MegaSpreader Event.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Abox: They're not wrong.


I came to say this exact thing. Only ironically.

I figure if I can wait a few more months, I can go back out properly without worrying about death by virus.

Death by alcohol, shenanigans, snu snu still on the table. What I'm trying to say is I'm gonna go giving bananas and tip like a farking Carnegie when the time comes.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
cleek [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
stay tuned for my new soon-to-be best-seller, Darwin Shrugged
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I always feel sorry for the health care workers who never get a break. They should go on strike and tell those who won't take it seriously, "good luck."
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
there is a party in my pants right now
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

soupafi: But protests are ok still right?


One is held indoors with poor ventilation and no social distancing.

One is held outdoors with good ventilation, masking and social distancing.

Also your intentional stupidity is un-becoming.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

soupafi: But protests are ok still right?


https://www.thecollegefix.com/boston-​u​niversity-exempts-black-lives-matter-e​vents-from-covid-size-limits/
 
cleek [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: soupafi: But protests are ok still right?

https://www.thecollegefix.com/boston-u​niversity-exempts-black-lives-matter-e​vents-from-covid-size-limits/


Literally the fourth word:

"Want to go marching ...'

Outdoors, shiatbird.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I think people are just getting stir crazy.  Everyone's been cooped up in their homes with little interaction with the real world for so long that they're becoming more willing to take chances just for the opportunity to do something.

That's not even taking into account all the people who've been unable to work and have burned through whatever savings they might have had.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sorry, losers, but some people just want to LIVE THEIR LIVES. While you were cowering in your basement, these birds were getting finger blasted by a chav named Kev.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: Is that whole country perpetually drunk?


Short answer: yes.

Long answer:  see the Sunday Times or the literary supplements for a list of further reading.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Clearly the Obvious tag is out getting pissed.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: soupafi: But protests are ok still right?

https://www.thecollegefix.com/boston-u​niversity-exempts-black-lives-matter-e​vents-from-covid-size-limits/


Somebody call Alanis Morisette.

I'd do it as it is a local call, but I am too lazy to look up her phone number. I wonder if she sold that apartment yet? It was quite nice. Full of chinoiserie, with three or four stories so she could have high ceilings in the entertaining rooms.
 
my_links_never_get_greenlighted
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A virus that is so bad that you have to be tested to know if you have it?  It kills .001% of people that have it and 99.9% if those people had one food in the grave already.  There should have never been any lock-down or mask mandates.

I have not worn a mask at all, we have had large parties, and we all survived.   I am glad I live in an area that most the people just ignore al the stupid crap and live their lives as close to normal as that can.

The only thing that I did different was rather than go on our summer Cruise to Europe, we drove to Vegas for a week and spent another week in Daytona.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

my_links_never_get_greenlighted: I have not worn a mask at all


They don't make you in stores?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

my_links_never_get_greenlighted: A virus that is so bad that you have to be tested to know if you have it?  It kills .001% of people that have it and 99.9% if those people had one food in the grave already.  There should have never been any lock-down or mask mandates.

I have not worn a mask at all, we have had large parties, and we all survived.   I am glad I live in an area that most the people just ignore al the stupid crap and live their lives as close to normal as that can.

The only thing that I did different was rather than go on our summer Cruise to Europe, we drove to Vegas for a week and spent another week in Daytona.


Good. Keep up the good work.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Abox: my_links_never_get_greenlighted: I have not worn a mask at all

They don't make you in stores?


Mask wearing is only common in upper middle class areas.  Poor places don't wear them at all.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.