(Yahoo)   Having suicidal thoughts? That's an eviction   (news.yahoo.com)
posted to Main » on 18 Oct 2020 at 12:27 PM



ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose the landlord could have just waited, but that may have left a mess that her security deposit didn't fully cover.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She can come live with me
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In all seriousness, I have battled suicidal thoughts recently. I'm on meds & put down the bottle so I'm good right now. I want to share because this scenario hits close to home.

A few years back, I lost a friend to an OD. We actually used together & I had extreme feelings of guilt about everything. I seriously considered ending it as a result. Before I did though, I called the toll-free suicide hotline.

I don't remember what I said, but about 20 minutes after I called, I had two cops at my door. I was furious because the last thing I needed were cops packing heat at my door during a period of terrible grief. I felt terrible enough as it was without having cops show up.

The next day, I got a call from my apartment complex checking on me. The police are required to notify the complex anytime they make an appearance.

I'm lucky, but I very easily could have been evicted as a result. Anytime cops show up, landlords will always have a reason to get rid of you.

If you are having thoughts of suicide, please reach out to a trusted friend or family member first. Even checking yourself into a hospital is a better idea. Do not call a suicide hotline unless it's a last resort.

Lastly, my email is in my profile if you ever need to talk. Thank you for reading and listening.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We let private enterprise treat us like slaves to make them them rich. That is stupid on our part.

/
F++k them
 
Unoriginal_Username [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Moral of the story?
Don't tell your 'friends' or they will be coonts and get you kicked out of where you live.

With friends like that...
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I read "Having suicidal thoughts? That's an election."

And I was like, well.....yeah.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Kicked out before she checked out.
 
flood222
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Haha, that just happened up the street from us.  Dude tried to hang himself off the balcony.

Landlord evicted.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Christ, what an asshole.
 
padraig
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

flood222: Haha, that just happened up the street from us.  Dude tried to hang himself off the balcony.

Landlord evicted.


Yeeeeeaaaaah.... I kinda see the landord's point here.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark her roommates. They could have gone to the college's counselors etc but those pissy biatches complained to the landlord and asked her to be evicted...and the landlord goes and mentions suicidal thoughts in the farking eviction letter.
 
ModernLuddite [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You are bombarded with "talk to someone" messages if you are depressed, but then if you do there is a chance of shiat like this happening.

At least they didn't call the police to straight up murder her.
 
orbister
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Unoriginal_Username: Moral of the story?
Don't tell your 'friends' or they will be coonts and get you kicked out of where you live.

With friends like that...


Moral of the story: Don't be a whiny, attention seeking drama queen who constantly annoys your room mates with threats of suicide. Whether you top yourself or not is not their problem and they do not have to put up with moral blackmail.
 
jimjays
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
JFC!  The roommates could have called somebody that gives a damn. The landlord could have gave a damn and called someone that gives a damn. And it would have been better and easier for all concerned.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Unoriginal_Username: Moral of the story?
Don't tell your 'friends' or they will be coonts and get you kicked out of where you live.

With friends like that...


the young lady made the mistake of considering computer chosen room mates as caring friends who would share her grief and hold her hand. they barely know her and she is traumatized, needing professional counseling - not an eviction notice.
 
would you talk to me or email me or respond? I have been begging for someone to email me I am not doing well.
 
