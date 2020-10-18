 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Wanna buy a cool old church? Make a great studio, artist space   (zillow.com) divider line
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you lived in the loft you could throw all the garbage down below.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have an author friend of mine who has an old church in Wisconsin she uses as a writing studio. Cool space.
 
gimmeafuckinname [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I hate that movie.
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
so, if I use that as a home, is it still considered holy ground?


/asking for a Kurgan
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For the person looking for a $70,000 home, that would be a horrible money pit.  It would be a full time job just to keep up with the maintenance on your own, and you'd be bleeding materials costs.  Heat and utilities?  Properties taxes, now that it's not church owned?  Ouch.

So, you'd need a really rich person willing to live in the most dangerous city in Pennsylvania wanting to live in a church as a vanity project.

I love reclamation projects, but I couldn't afford that one if you gave it to me for free.
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

What about a developer converting it into apartments?
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hmmm, a church with only six parking spaces?

That's good but I'm sorry I'm in the market for an even WORSE-failed religious business model, could you possibly throw in a vow of lifetime abstinence for all followers?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The average apartment there is going for $600 to 900.  Houses aren't selling for much either.  That's a lot of risk for a small reward.

Commercial space is right out with the pandemic.  The price is low enough, someone might want lowball a bid and sit on it for five years... maybe.

I was mostly replying to subby's pipe dream of a neato artist space, which would be admittedly a neato pipe dream.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holy hell, they knocked $50 off the asking price?!
Fark user imageView Full Size


I wasn't too keen on it before, but this changes everything.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Residential neighborhood and almost no parking. My favorite repurposed old church is in Pittsburgh.
 
Sasquach [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Beautiful building, shame about the location....

Upkeep would be....an engaging activity. Maybe some super hip yinzers with Uber or Google paychecks could turn it into a programming retreat/crash pad.

Weren't some hipsters already turning those McKeesport into one of the next "it" places?
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You're basically losing money if you don't!
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else guessing that subby owns an old church he's trying to sell?
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If a church as a hall is designed and constructed well by architects and builders that account for local climate and weather, and spent the money needed to use materials that wear well, then upkeep to keep the structure weather-sealed might not be too bad.  Unfortunately I don't think this particular structure was designed and built this way.  This older photo showing falling-apart siding:

Fark user imageView Full Size


makes me think the building is physically cracking along that wall.  Futher work has replaced that white siding with red siding in other pictures, but when the wall is covered in siding it's not a good sign for the integrity of the brick wall behind it.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If the MLS listings that realtors and buyers use pop-up price-drops to the top when reviewing listings, then knocking $50 off every week or month is a way of bumping the listing up to the top.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's probably the most accurate, and boringly depressing thing I might  read this week.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about Satanic orgies? It seems like it would be perfect for Satanic orgies
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could finally start that cult church!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dollar cost averaging!
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well why did the three other people back out of buying it? When I was a kid I dreamed of buying a church and living in it. After living in PA I realize the churches they are selling all have leaky roofs.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What's with people wanting to buy and live in crime scenes?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sold off the land to pay for the lawsuits
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem - Can You Picture That?
Youtube XoKFBjd5-F8
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I don't know why cities don't just do that.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TTBOMK when a religious group leaves behind a 'holy' building it receives rite/ritual taking the blessing off, but IMHO it always remains a house of worship.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

If that's their plan, in 70 years it would be a deal.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Holy shiat that is beautiful - I can't believe how much we pay for housing in CA
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dammit, that's always your goto answer.  De-sanctified church?  Satanic orgies.  Old, semi-forgotten rural graveyard?  Satanic orgies.  Dunkin' Donuts at Mass Route 60 and Harris in Revere?  Satanic orgies.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It used to be lower resolution

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

In Pittsburgh they turned an old Catholic church into a gay bar. The orgies are at another gay club down the street.
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Redo as a Church of the FSM.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Queen - Don't Lose Your Head (Official Lyric Video)
Youtube ecrheD1eYYU
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.