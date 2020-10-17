 Skip to content
 
(The New York Times)   The biggest danger we face as we head into our first COVID holiday season is pandemic fatigue. "People are done putting hearts on their windows and teddy bears out for scavenger hunts"   (nytimes.com) divider line
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I noticed this labor day weekend. My wife was a pandemic nut. She is all science, all the time, brilliant woman. She would wipe down ups packages, cone home from the store and wash her clothes and go straight to the shower. End of August a friend of ours got sick and then died two weeks ago. She was just as diligent and my wife wr t out to eat four times in early October for her birthday.

I really think it is despair, you do all you can do then you see some asshole maskless for months alive while your marathon running friend dies. My wife is back to her old steadfast self but having seen it almost break her I get it.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guarantee you're going to see a disturbing number of "Walmart Black Friday brawl sparked by maskless shopper intentionally coughing on people" stories.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pandemic Fatigue? You realize that there is a possibility that they never come up with a long lasting vaccine, right? This could be the new normal.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Pandemic Fatigue? You realize that there is a possibility that they never come up with a long lasting vaccine, right? This could be the new normal.


even if everyone started wearing a mask tomorrow and we got a working vaccine in April, going maskless is more than a year away
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
'I Can't Wait For Things To Get Back To Normal,' Says Woman Spending Friday Night Dining With Friends In Crowded Indoor Restaurant
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Pandemic Fatigue? You realize that there is a possibility that they never come up with a long lasting vaccine, right? This could be the new normal.


The wife and I are fortunate: we have good incomes and can work from laptops. We read a lot before this pandemic. We like to cook. We play a lot of Scrabble. We have a big garden and chickens and a sweetheart dog. So no fatigue here.

But as my wife reminds me: back up two decades and we would not be able to work from home. 500 square foot apartment. No yard. No dog. Yeah, I can see some being fatigued more than others. And I hope for them this is not the new normal. But I suspect it is.
 
Gramma
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm sick of it and I work from home and am naturally unsociable anyway.
The constant vigilance and drumbeat of bad news is wearing on me.

Also, I need  a haircut so badly that I'm eyeing the dog clippers with bad intent.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

August11: iheartscotch: Pandemic Fatigue? You realize that there is a possibility that they never come up with a long lasting vaccine, right? This could be the new normal.

The wife and I are fortunate: we have good incomes and can work from laptops. We read a lot before this pandemic. We like to cook. We play a lot of Scrabble. We have a big garden and chickens and a sweetheart dog. So no fatigue here.

But as my wife reminds me: back up two decades and we would not be able to work from home. 500 square foot apartment. No yard. No dog. Yeah, I can see some being fatigued more than others. And I hope for them this is not the new normal. But I suspect it is.


It's probably not the new normal, no.  People and politicians haven't learned a darn thing, true.  But research on COVID-19 is progressing rapidly, treatment is getting far more effective, and promising vaccines are emerging.  Worst case eventually this WILL be just like the flu... with a lot of work done to make that happen.

But I haven't seen anybody in any position to know seriously say that we'll be to normal any earlier than late next year.  Even if a vaccine was approved in Q1, it will be Q3 before it is widely distributed.  And of course for a vaccine to work, people have to trust the government enough to actually take it.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yeah no kidding. We put a ton of effort into isolating and masking and distancing so the government could have time to develop an action plan. But instead Trump and Co. called it a hoax and lashed out against the aforementioned efforts. Why go through all this trouble if it's for nothing?
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: iheartscotch: Pandemic Fatigue? You realize that there is a possibility that they never come up with a long lasting vaccine, right? This could be the new normal.

even if everyone started wearing a mask tomorrow and we got a working vaccine in April, going maskless is more than a year away


LOL America is going maskless right now.

We've never engaged in the prophylactic behaviors we should because Republicans refuse to tell people to act responsibly, refuse to fund the supports it would require.

Those of us who do are part are statistically better off but not invulnerable, but these free rider assholes just keep things festering.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gramma: I'm sick of it and I work from home and am naturally unsociable anyway.
The constant vigilance and drumbeat of bad news is wearing on me.

Also, I need  a haircut so badly that I'm eyeing the dog clippers with bad intent.


go get a haircut fool, what are you afraid of?
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Pandemic Fatigue? You realize that there is a possibility that they never come up with a long lasting vaccine, right? This could be the new normal.


That's why therapeutics matter. There's a half dozen promising antibodies in phase 3 trials right now. There is a cheap steroid that helps in some cases. I think Remdesivir is a bust, but Gilead lobbies well.

In any case, my point is, if through a combination of treatment options we can bring the death rate down below 1%, then it really will be like the common flu. Combine that with a marginally effective vaccine, and then we're over this shiat coontil the next one).

But if we all just wore masks and hunkered down last spring, this would be over already.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: whyRpeoplesostupid: iheartscotch: Pandemic Fatigue? You realize that there is a possibility that they never come up with a long lasting vaccine, right? This could be the new normal.

even if everyone started wearing a mask tomorrow and we got a working vaccine in April, going maskless is more than a year away

LOL America is going maskless right now.

We've never engaged in the prophylactic behaviors we should because Republicans refuse to tell people to act responsibly, refuse to fund the supports it would require.

Those of us who do are part are statistically better off but not invulnerable, but these free rider assholes just keep things festering.


I should save this and set a reminder to look at it in a year.
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

H31N0US: iheartscotch: Pandemic Fatigue? You realize that there is a possibility that they never come up with a long lasting vaccine, right? This could be the new normal.

That's why therapeutics matter. There's a half dozen promising antibodies in phase 3 trials right now. There is a cheap steroid that helps in some cases. I think Remdesivir is a bust, but Gilead lobbies well.

In any case, my point is, if through a combination of treatment options we can bring the death rate down below 1%, then it really will be like the common flu. Combine that with a marginally effective vaccine, and then we're over this shiat coontil the next one).

But if we all just wore masks and hunkered down last spring, this would be over already.


That was the weirdest filter own I've seen in a while.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Daniel Boone's Farm: I noticed this labor day weekend. My wife was a pandemic nut. She is all science, all the time, brilliant woman. She would wipe down ups packages, cone home from the store and wash her clothes and go straight to the shower. End of August a friend of ours got sick and then died two weeks ago. She was just as diligent and my wife wr t out to eat four times in early October for her birthday.


If she was all science, she wouldn't be doing any of that.
 
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tomahawk513: Yeah no kidding. We put a ton of effort into isolating and masking and distancing so the government could have time to develop an action plan. But instead Trump and Co. called it a hoax and lashed out against the aforementioned efforts. Why go through all this trouble if it's for nothing?


I think this is one of the many factors driving the huge turnout right now. Seeing our leaders ignore and ridicule the sacrifices that everyday Americans were making was and is infuriating. Especially when those same people then catch COVID and have access to the quality of treatment they've been denying to everyone else. (Proudly denying too)

So yeah, it's dispiriting to see that. But perhaps it's motivating people to not stay on the sidelines during an election.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Pretty much.  At the start of this we were told to quarantine for a few weeks to flatten the curve.

SomeAmerican: But I haven't seen anybody in any position to know seriously say that we'll be to normal any earlier than late next year.  Even if a vaccine was approved in Q1, it will be Q3 before it is widely distributed.  And of course for a vaccine to work, people have to trust the government enough to actually take it.


Shockingly all of the shady shiat that was done by various governments in the not so distant past is coming back to haunt them.  Hell will probably freeze over before many in the Black community take it after Tuskegee.  I'm in the "uhh, let the people who are at high risk go first as they need it more than, um, I do." category at the moment.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is one of Trump's biggest failures in the pandemic was. When we we entered "lockdown" every single expert I read was saying we needed to have a plan for exiting because what we were and are doing was not sustainable. Here was are seven months later with really no plan and our current strategy well isn't sustainable. It's absolutely farked up in every way possible.
 
