(AP News)   In Mother Russia, virus comes to you ... without too much trouble at all   (apnews.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
After watching some of their dashcam videos, they probably no longer have fear.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
reveal101
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"I believe that everyone will have the disease eventually," says Dr. Alexandra Yerofeyeva, an internal medicine specialist at an insurance company, while sipping a cocktail at The Bix bar in Moscow. She adds cheerfully: "Nothing ventured, nothing gained."

This is called giving up.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And here you'd think authoritarian regimes would have an easier time of locking down shiat like this.  It's almost like there's some shared delusion that the little people don't matter, a few will die and they'll sort themselves out.  What could possibly happen to the important people?  Everything is under control!

/because to admit otherwise breaks them fairly immediately
//one of the problems with authoritarian-type bullshiat
///there's always someone waiting to point the finger at "weakness" and use it to drag you down and become the new you
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: And here you'd think authoritarian regimes would have an easier time of locking down shiat like this.  It's almost like there's some shared delusion that the little people don't matter, a few will die and they'll sort themselves out.  What could possibly happen to the important people?  Everything is under control!

/because to admit otherwise breaks them fairly immediately
//one of the problems with authoritarian-type bullshiat
///there's always someone waiting to point the finger at "weakness" and use it to drag you down and become the new you


Or
The differences between nations are purely superficial and only used to keep us at war with each other meanwhile the bigwigs are all friends in a leech kind of way. Sharks don't share but they don't eat other unless they need to
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: And here you'd think authoritarian regimes would have an easier time of locking down shiat like this.  It's almost like there's some shared delusion that the little people don't matter, a few will die and they'll sort themselves out.  What could possibly happen to the important people?  Everything is under control!

/because to admit otherwise breaks them fairly immediately
//one of the problems with authoritarian-type bullshiat
///there's always someone waiting to point the finger at "weakness" and use it to drag you down and become the new you


- authoritarian means NOT infringing on personal freedoms

- non-authoritarian means shuttering businesses and home imprisonment

BitwiseShift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: And here you'd think authoritarian regimes would have an easier time of locking down shiat like this.  It's almost like there's some shared delusion that the little people don't matter, a few will die and they'll sort themselves out.  What could possibly happen to the important people?  Everything is under control!

/because to admit otherwise breaks them fairly immediately
//one of the problems with authoritarian-type bullshiat
///there's always someone waiting to point the finger at "weakness" and use it to drag you down and become the new you

Or
The differences between nations are purely superficial and only used to keep us at war with each other meanwhile the bigwigs are all friends in a leech kind of way. Sharks don't share but they don't eat other unless they need to


One of those "sounds good over a drink" things that doesn't really play out much in real-world testing.  Requires too much cooperation amongst people that by nature are about as cooperative as said sharks.  Other regimes are enemies, tools, or irrelevant.  There are no other options.
 
way south
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

reveal101: "I believe that everyone will have the disease eventually," says Dr. Alexandra Yerofeyeva, an internal medicine specialist at an insurance company, while sipping a cocktail at The Bix bar in Moscow. She adds cheerfully: "Nothing ventured, nothing gained."

This is called giving up.


It's pretty much how endemic diseases go once they've hit every city on the globe.  You can either isolate forever, or you catch it and get over it, or you get vaccinated, or you die.

No amount of mask wearing will put it back in Pandora's box.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The spring lockdown hurt the country's already weakened economy and compounded Russians' frustration with plummeting incomes and worsening living conditions, driving Putin's approval rating to a historic low of 59% in April

I thought Putin's approval rating was firmly nailed at 101% for eternity.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: waxbeans: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: And here you'd think authoritarian regimes would have an easier time of locking down shiat like this.  It's almost like there's some shared delusion that the little people don't matter, a few will die and they'll sort themselves out.  What could possibly happen to the important people?  Everything is under control!

/because to admit otherwise breaks them fairly immediately
//one of the problems with authoritarian-type bullshiat
///there's always someone waiting to point the finger at "weakness" and use it to drag you down and become the new you

Or
The differences between nations are purely superficial and only used to keep us at war with each other meanwhile the bigwigs are all friends in a leech kind of way. Sharks don't share but they don't eat other unless they need to

One of those "sounds good over a drink" things that doesn't really play out much in real-world testing.  Requires too much cooperation amongst people that by nature are about as cooperative as said sharks.  Other regimes are enemies, tools, or irrelevant.  There are no other options.


Well, yeah.
But, not with each other. The citizens are the enemy. The powerful of the world don't care about the people at the bottom. Just look at how little they are willing to spend to save the lives of the people at the bottom. They have the money and clout to float their people past c19. But why do that? It doesn't matter to them if we die.
LOL.
They're frenemies with each other.
But at the end of the day citizens are the only ones that go to war and die killing each other.
 
kissmyasp
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

reveal101: "I believe that everyone will have the disease eventually," says Dr. Alexandra Yerofeyeva, an internal medicine specialist at an insurance company, while sipping a cocktail at The Bix bar in Moscow. She adds cheerfully: "Nothing ventured, nothing gained."

This is called giving up.


Idk given the state of things in Russia I would dare say it's a pretty positive response. A bit cynical perhaps but if they were "giving up" imo they'd be jumping from the top of the bix bar instead of drinking inside.
 
kissmyasp
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

way south: reveal101: "I believe that everyone will have the disease eventually," says Dr. Alexandra Yerofeyeva, an internal medicine specialist at an insurance company, while sipping a cocktail at The Bix bar in Moscow. She adds cheerfully: "Nothing ventured, nothing gained."

This is called giving up.

It's pretty much how endemic diseases go once they've hit every city on the globe.  You can either isolate forever, or you catch it and get over it, or you get vaccinated, or you die.

No amount of mask wearing will put it back in Pandora's box.


That also assumes you can gain an immunity to the virus which really hasn't been soundly proven and no immunity means no functional vaccine
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Will just make it easier for China to purge their remaining population in the coming decades.
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: And here you'd think authoritarian regimes would have an easier time of locking down shiat like this.  It's almost like there's some shared delusion that the little people don't matter, a few will die and they'll sort themselves out.  What could possibly happen to the important people?  Everything is under control!

/because to admit otherwise breaks them fairly immediately
//one of the problems with authoritarian-type bullshiat
///there's always someone waiting to point the finger at "weakness" and use it to drag you down and become the new you

- authoritarian means NOT infringing on personal freedoms

- non-authoritarian means shuttering businesses and home imprisonment

Hahaha, yes Russia. Well know home of "personal freedoms" like electing the same guy over and over again whether you like it or not
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: Zeb Hesselgresser: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: And here you'd think authoritarian regimes would have an easier time of locking down shiat like this.  It's almost like there's some shared delusion that the little people don't matter, a few will die and they'll sort themselves out.  What could possibly happen to the important people?  Everything is under control!

/because to admit otherwise breaks them fairly immediately
//one of the problems with authoritarian-type bullshiat
///there's always someone waiting to point the finger at "weakness" and use it to drag you down and become the new you

- authoritarian means NOT infringing on personal freedoms

- non-authoritarian means shuttering businesses and home imprisonment

Hahaha, yes Russia. Well know home of "personal freedoms" like electing the same guy over and over again whether you like it or not


Trump
Esquilax1138
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fewer Russians in a few months?

I'll allow it.
 
