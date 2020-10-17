 Skip to content
(Core 77)   Japanese butter knives: serious business   (core77.com) divider line
    More: Strange  
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I really want to make tiny little butter noodles, now.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
One holiday gift solution for someone who is nearly impossible to shop for.

Thanks Fark
 
StevieWonder_DrivingInstructor
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
These are actually brilliant.
 
red5ish
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It slices - it dices! Wait there's more!
Butter knives don't need innovation. They're butter knives.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

red5ish: It slices - it dices! Wait there's more!
Butter knives don't need innovation. They're butter knives.


Obviously not, as demonstrated by the awesomeness of butter squirting through the grater knife.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

red5ish: It slices - it dices! Wait there's more!
Butter knives don't need innovation. They're butter knives.


A self warming one would be nice.

/
Heating one over a flame don't work
 
khatores
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Did someone say "Japan" and "knife" in the same sentence? Better believe it's serious business!

ロウソクの黒煙を集めて作った包丁
Youtube zUCEMjhsvaU
 
Smidge204
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

khatores: Did someone say "Japan" and "knife" in the same sentence? Better believe it's serious business!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/zUCEMjhs​vaU]


Was actually going to recommend this one as it's a bit more apropos (The knife is made of milk...)

カルーアミルクを作っていたら牛乳から包丁が作れると思った
Youtube t557dPspLxo
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Things like this is why I miss Japan (Lived there for 8 years).
Everything, even the smallest little things or processes, are just improved to perfection.
 
phishrace
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

red5ish: It slices - it dices! Wait there's more!
Butter knives don't need innovation. They're butter knives.


The failure isn't the new knife. It's the form factor they've chosen.

Also, butter in Japan doesn't come like butter in the 'States: It comes in slabs, as they've adopted the traditional European form factor.

Using giant slabs of butter is barbaric and pretentious. Cubed butter warms much quicker and spreads just fine with a conventional butter knife. No Ginsu butter knife needed.
 
crinz83
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
when you're in the mood for seppuku, but not in a hurry
s3files.core77.comView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wait, how does butter come in America?

The article has the only butter I knew existed...although like way bigger here, 500g is standard.

newshub.co.nzView Full Size
 
A'Tuin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Butter knives are used to cut butter. Use your own knife to spread it. No one wants breadcrumbs all over the butter. I'm surprised that this bit of simple table manners never made it over to Japan.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Whelp, there goes my butternoodle patent.
 
