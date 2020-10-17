 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 807: From Above". Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
50
    More: Farktography, Contests  
•       •       •

86 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Oct 2020 at 12:01 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: From Above

Description: Show us photos taken from above your subject.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Great Blue Heron

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Juvenile Cooper's Hawk with pathside detritus

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
They might be adult in size, but Mama Gadwall still protects her brood from the big bad GBH

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olavf [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Red Lake, along Hwy 88, California Sierras
Full moon + long exposure.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olavf [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Combine, CA Central Valley

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
verchad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

New York from the Empire State Building 2012
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My wife overlooking the Panama Canal. ~1973 Still married.
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mating Praying Mantises
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Amy Cat enjoying the sun.
 
SerenDipityDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SerenDipityDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SerenDipityDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Rainy Day Leaves
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
betawulf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Roommate's doggos
 
betawulf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I recently started learning to spin yarn, and this is the first thing I've knitted from it. I dont wear it in public, since I don't actually sell pot, but it makes me happy.
 
SoCalChris [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The Las Vegas Strip this past weekend, taken from our 33rd floor balcony of The Signature. Taken with my D850 and a tilt shift lens.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoCalChris [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Bombay Beach at the Salton Sea, CA. Taken earlier this year.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoCalChris [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Dana Point, CA taken last summer

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Standing at the edge, looking down... Grand Canyon
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CatRevenge [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mmmmm minty
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Looking down a murder hole in Cairo
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(1/3)

Barrel Cactus, Red Rock Canyon, Las Vegas

Fark user imageView Full Size

/Taken while in Vegas for the First Vegas Fark Party
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(2/3)

Wedding from the Choir Loft in St. Paul's Cathedral

Fark user imageView Full Size

/Funny Story: I had always wanted to see St. Paul's but there was a wedding going on, on the day I was in the area.  So, I decided to sneak up to the choir loft.  The Organist that day waved me over and mouthed come on in!
//The organist played an AMAZING version of Handel's La Rejouissance (from Music from the Royal Fireworks) for the recessional
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(3/3)

Iwo Jima -- Lego Land Version

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Camouflaged Toad by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Robber Flies Mating by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Paulina & East Lakes. Obsidian Flow. Central Oregon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mmojo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I put a nude black woman on top of a shipping pallet surrounded by a triangular shaped pool of water. I then invited the public to visit my studio and photograph her. It was a pretty cool day.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Looking down at the Colorado River. Grand Canyon
Fark user imageView Full Size
Grand Canyon-094 by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Friends and family at the Wupatki National Monument, Arizona.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Wupatki-1635 by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A look at Huntington Beach from the pier during the US Open Surfing competition.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Huntington Beach-006 by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mount Baker, from a Nanaimo - Calgary flight last July, 7:38pm. Taken with my cell phone.
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Rafting the Colorado
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Salvador Dali Museum.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RagnarD
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Moki Dugway - Above Highway UT-261
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ripples on the Beach.  Ormond Beach FL
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


34th floor. Toronto.
 
RagnarD
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oak Leaf or Dragon.
 
RagnarD
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Jackson Hole
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
From a helicopter in Sedona, AZ.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Farktography contests? See our Farktography FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.