(The Atlantic)   Will anything change the minds of idiotic anti-vaxxers?   (theatlantic.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe some sort of anti-vaccine
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A .45?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA

Foremost among the strategies researchers have devised to break through misgivings about vaccination is, essentially, scaring people into doing it. In 2015, Zachary Horne, a psychology professor at Arizona State University, divided 315 participants into three groups. The first group read a story about a child who contracted measles; looked at a picture of a child with measles, mumps, or rubella; and read warnings about the importance of vaccination. The second simply read statistics showing there is no link between vaccination and autism. The third read about an unrelated topic. The group exposed to the vivid anecdotes were more likely to change their attitude toward vaccines than the other two. Vaccine skeptics often tell frightening personal stories of injury; Horne did the same thing, but for diseases.
End FTAScared straight isnt a viable strategy in the long wrong. The issue is is that the underlying cause of why they believe the things they believe will still be there.Yes, it is possible to get individuals to change their mind over vaccines by breaking down their belief system. Thats something that can be challenging because most of those who have these malinformed ideas are so stuck to their beliefs due to distrust of authority and institutions that make up society.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God damn format gremlin struck me. Fixt.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not being allowed into any sort of public space ever until they have had the jab?
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope.  Because it's all God's plan.  You don't really need vaccines or healthcare.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It took Elvis getting a polo vaccine to make it very popular.

So ... where's Elvis?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Putin's covid-19 vaccine.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Vaccinate no one for the next 40 years? Let the diseases kill and maim freely. Then a whole new generation will rejoice when they are once again allowed in 2060.
 
