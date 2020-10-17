 Skip to content
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Today, we're looking for your own true stories about things related to the theater. It can be about anything from what happened when you went on your first date ever and saw a movie to a weird thing that happened when you were working backstage for a play - or anything else theater related.

Please keep in mind, the "S" in "CSB" stands for "Story," so you'll probably want to post more than just one-liners. The smartest and funniest CSBs go in the Fark NotNewsletters, so vote for your favorites and watch for the NotNewsletters on Wednesdays.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Our first date was to see Jacob's Ladder.  Neither of us knew the plot but we both decided to go see it because why not.  We'd known each other for a few years by this point since we went to high school together and shared friends but our dating stars didn't align until we were in college separated by 1/2 of New York State. This year we celebrated our 25th anniversary.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

/Jealous
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
OK, so I was in drama club back in high school.  I'm sure this comes as a shock to nobody.

Anyway, I don't remember the name of the play, but I had the part of the campground caretaker-slash-murderer in this play.  The general gist of the story was that two lovebirds decided they wanted to go away on a camping trip and rented a cabin in the middle of nowhere; but they ended up in a place that was essentially Friday the 13th Redux.  But, that's not important right now.

So, during our premiere in front of an audience of dozens, the male lead is trying to get the cast iron stove to start up because it is so cold.  It being The County (aka Northern Maine), we're all about realism and have an honest-to-dog cast iron stove on stage.  The "joke" here is, because he's a city slicker and doesn't know better, he's going to pour gasoline on the wood to get the fire going.  The female lead is all "oh, I don't know that's a good idea..."  Meanwhile, I'm "hiding" behind the couch a few feet from the stove because after a while, I'm supposed to slink out and start causing mayhem.

Anyhoo... it being The County, we aimed for realism.  During rehearsals, we had small charges of gunpowder to allow for a small explosion for whenever the male lead tried to light the fire with the "gasoline" on it.  Worked perfectly fine.  A small *poof* of fire, a little bang, no problem.  However, the guy in charge of the "pyrotechnics" this time wound the charge a bit too tight (the charge was all hand done with gunpowder and duct tape).

So, here we are doing our first performance in front of the rest of the high school.  The male lead is "Oh, it so chilly in here, let me light this fire with some gasoline!"  The female lead is "Oh, I don't think that's a good idea..."  And I'm laying behind the couch waiting for my bit.  So the male lead "lights" the fire, which means the guy in charge of the pyrotechnics is supposed to activate the gunpowder, which he does.

**BOOM**

The explosive charge blows the cast iron stove apart.  The stove lid flies out into the audience, right down the main aisle (nobody was hurt); while a piece of shrapnel lands within 3 inches of my head.

Somehow, we managed to finish the play without any other mishaps.  Outside of me having to go change my underpants, that is...
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I worked as a TD in high school theater for a few years when the regular guy had a heart attack (with no prior experience other than playing professionally in a few orchestra pits).  But I was good at building things and figuring stuff out on very limited resources.

I think the high point of shiat going sideways was the night we opened The Wiz. The piano player slipped on a wet spot on the way in and broke her ankle 30 minutes before curtain.  My wife at the time was the pit director so she reoriented the piano so she could play with one hand and direct with the other.  We had built a U-shaped extension downstage that went over the first few rows of seats to represent the yellow brick road. During one of the Ease On Down the Roads two actors collided and fell off into the gap between the stage and the road. Then at the end of the first act the kid pulling the curtain jerked the rope too hard and it jumped out of the pulley and jammed so the curtain was stuck closed. We had them start the second act in front of the drape while we worked to free it from a catwalk.  Ended up busting the pulley in order to get the curtain open and just left it open the rest of the night.  Every show after that was great, though.

Same kid that farked up the curtain was acting in a show a couple years later, it was a mystery/ comedy that I don't recall the name of. Anyway, it's about a theatre production where people keep getting murdered.  There was one scene where a rope gets cut and a sandbag counterweight falls from the loft, nearly hitting an actor. We had it clearly spiked, ran it a bunch with no problems (and a bag of rice) and still she managed on the preview show to miss her mark and have the "sandbag" hit her right in the head.

Oh, and then there was the production of Peter Pan where a dispute over space for the pit orchestra (very limited because we had to have room for people to handle the rigging lines to fly the actors) led to a feud between the MD (my wife) and the director and the MD quitting during tech week, although I ended up convincing her to see it through for the kids' sake. Ultimately as TD I had to make some calls that left neither of them happy, and indirectly led to the end of my marriage because the MD thought I should have accommodated her more.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
My first exposure to the theater was when I went on a junior high school field trip to see Macbeth, starring Charlton Heston and Vanessa Redgrave, at the Ahmanson in L.A. I sat in the nosebleed section, but I was totally fascinated. My next experience was seeing Beatlemania at the Pantages on a high school field trip.

I've seen numerous theatrical productions since then. In the mid-1980s, I went with a group of friends to see Nicholas Nickleby at the Ahmanson. We decided to see the entire play on two different nights. That was a good thing, because it was over 8 hours long. During the first performance I attended, I suddenly had a coughing attack, and an usher asked me to leave. I was allowed to go back to my seat after about 20 minutes.The play was so long that I really didn't miss much.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
In a play at the community theater, I was asked to fill in at the last minute.  My then 9 year old son was in the play as the play was primarily children though it was a historic drama on Indiana.  In any event, I had two weeks to learn my lines.  I had the third most in the play.  Most had been practicing for two months.  Night one and two went fine.  Night three, I stumbled over the 4th line of the play.  I completed forgot my line and couldn't think of anything.  It lasted maybe 30 seconds and was quite noticeable.

Well, finally I stumbled to the next line and we all got on track and finished Act I just fine.  My son met me at the door to back stage as I was mortified and it was obvious.  He tried to comfort me.  He said, "Its ok dad.  The audience isn't here to see you anyway."
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I went to high school in Charleston SC and every year there was a large arts and cultural festival called Spoleto.  Artists come from all over the world for a variety of events.  In an effort to make us more cultured, everyone was required to attend a spoleto event over the summer.  Didn't matter which one, just pick one, produce proof you bought tickets and write a report on it.

Well, I didn't know what to go to and the deadline was approaching so a friend of mine's mother volunteered to pick something for both of us to see.  She ordered us tickets and I didn't really think to much about it.  Anyway...  Day of the show, we go to the theater and it's for something called  the "Miracolo d'Amore".

Go in, find seats, wait for the show to begin.  Because this is an arts festival, it's mostly people significantly older than two high school students in the crowd, and it was a pretty full house.  Lights go down, show begins.  Italian opera, FULL FRONT NUDITY.  Male & Female.  People politely sat through the female nudity, but when the naked men came on stage a lot of people got really offended and left.

It was kind of a big thing in the paper the next day because nude italian operas weren't (And probably still aren't) a thing in Charleston. Now, of course, this was the summer so it was long enough that the scandal of a nude opera had kind of faded by the time we went back to school.  We went to class and explained that we saw a show, but since it was all in Italian and we had no idea what they were saying so it's kind of tough to come up with a report on it.  Our teacher told us get up in front of class and 'act it out', so to speak.  So...  We get up in front of everyone and start by explaining it was a nude opera.  That kind of shut that class down and no one else was asked to talk about their show, it was just 'give us a paper on it'. Our teacher was mortified, but everyone else thought it was hilarious with quite a few of the guys being like "Why didn't we get tickets to that show".

Priceless.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
I was going to Funny that until the last bit.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
In theater 10 of the cinema I worked at, there was a strange access doorway that was about 30 feet off the ground. Nobody really had any idea what it led to or what it was designed for, but it certainly stuck out like a sore thumb. Just a door in the wall that you couldn't get to.

One of the new kids was really curious about it when he first saw it. He was a short, scrawny stoner of a fifteen-year-old with a very high-pitched voice and a twitchy disposition. I have no idea why all of the workers decided to start screwing with his head, but we all began to riff out a backstory for "haunted 10".

We developed a little mini-mythos around it that we collectively impressed upon this kid. Old him that a worker long ago got up to the doorway via an access hallway, tied a noose, and threw himself out of the door, hanging himself and ending his life. Everyone had a story of a paranormal experience in haunted 10. Strange noises, odd lights, the curtain blowing around. It all came together like the "guy lie" scene from Scrubs.

Naturally, the supervisors always scheduled this kid to clean theater 10 by himself. Every few cleanings, we would shut the theater door, rattle the emergency exit doorknob, or some other "paranormal" nonsense to mess with him. He started getting really quiet and pestering others to clean 10 for him. Mind you, he'd never say why, but we knew.

Once we built this atmosphere up (over the course of a couple of weeks), it was time to administer the coup de grâce. He was sent in to clean 10 after a movie and we all gathered in the main hallway, of which theater 10 was connected to via a small offshoot hallway. When he was halfway through, the protectionist killed the lights in the theater. We heard a blood-curdling scream erupt from around the corner of the hallway, followed by the crash of the theater door, and this kid bolts around the corner faster than I've ever seen anyone move. When he sees all of us, he stops in his tracks and we erupt in laughter. I'll never forget the look on his face when he realized he was getting pranked.

He took in in great stride with no hard feelings, though. Good guy to work with.
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Ah, the theater.  I've done a few productions as stage crew, specifically as the set decoration and props department.  I have a  little story concerning my old hometown's civic theater group and pulling Harvey the Rabbit out of a hat..

The first production I worked was a Eugene O'Neill play, "A Moon for the Misbegotten".  The director was a man that demanded realism in his set and stage design.  The set for the house, he wanted built from unpainted wood that had the silver gray patina of a building that had endured years of harsh winters and hot summers.  Except the city we were in never really got "winters".  And he didn't just want "rooms", he wanted a front porch, a kitchen, a downstairs bedroom and an upstairs window to represent a bedroom.  He wanted what looked like old oil-burning lamps for the three rooms.  He wanted a functional hand pump for water in the middle of the damn stage.  He wanted a proper, key wound two bell alarm clock.  He wanted a 1920's cigarette package.

Oh, and he wanted this on a budget of $750.  And we only had a week to build and test the set IF we could pull Harvey out of the hat.

So, the theater's carpenter, the stage manager and I started making calls.  The carpenter's dad's neighbor had an old, unpainted barn he wanted to pull down because he planned to use the wood to build a workshop.  He agreed to let us borrow the wood for the run of the show, but we had to pull it down for him.  We conned the set design instructor for the local community college to loan us some of his students for a field exercise in "materials recovery for theater set construction".  $300 of the set budget went for pizzas and beer, since we didn't need to buy lumber and paint.

So, next was to get the "medium items"; things like the hand pump for water, the lamps, the period furnishings for the kitchen and bedroom, The stage manager and I got in touch with the fellow that owned an 19th century "ghost town" attraction out on the edge of town.  He had the pump, furniture, a barrel that we could set the pump up on and a bunch of old oil burning hurricane style lamps that had been converted to electric.  He agreed to loan them to us for a thank you in the program that would double as an ad.

So, now we just needed to get the small stuff: distressed curtains and tablecloth, assorted rusted junk for the "yard", the alarm clock and a 1920's vintage cigarette pack.  So, I went out and hit every junk shop, antique shop and charity shop in the county.  My dad offered to babysit the girls (ages 2 and 4) for a day while I ran around trying to find what I needed.  I found everything but that bloody cigarette pack, but did find a stainless steel cigarette case that I asked one shopkeeper to set aside for me.  On my way back to unload my finds at the theater, I stopped at my dad's favorite tobacconist, to pick him up a "thank you" gift of some vanilla flavored cavendish pipe tobacco.

Sitting on the counter was a display.  75th anniversary reproductions packs of Player's cigarettes.  I bought two packs and Dad's tobacco.  I spent a total of $24 for the "finishing touches".  We managed to get the props, the set and all the dressing required for less than half the chicken feed budget that the board of directors allocated for the show.  Once we got everything built and dressed out, the set looked amazing.  It was sturdy enough that if we'd added the fourth wall for the rooms, it might have actually passed a building inspection.  On rehearsal days, we had to go in and get everything staged.  As my husband was the stage manager and I was set decorator/props, we'd take the kids with us to get things set up.  They insured that if the set was toddler proof, it was actor proof.  They tested the kitchen set by having lunch as we worked and took their naps in the "downstairs bedroom".

I did get a chance to chat with the member of the board that handled the production budgets.  It turns out that the reason the budget was so low was because that director insisted on doing plays that were from his youth (the director had been born in 1905), which were generally not popular, so they weren't willing to put much money into them.  This low budget production, which came in under budget, ended up being nominated for regional, state and national awards for the set design and decoration.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My ex-wife and I got together because of the theater.

Back in the day, I was involved in a traveling children's theater troupe. We'd go through Maine and perform at grammar schools, and it was a lot of fun. You know, unless we had to drive 6 or 7 hours towards the Canuckistani border, then it became a 16 hour hell-slog of driving, road food, with intermittent outbreaks of acting and smiling for the kids, and hating the sound of ERIC'S F*CKING SNORING, HOW DOES ONE HUMAN MAKE THAT SOUND AND NOT WAKE THEMSELVES UP?

But overall, we had a good time. My ex-wife, we'll call her "Elle", was part of the new class of freshmen, and I had been in the troupe for three years, so she came in all bright eyed and bushy tailed, while the director and I had a lot of water under the bridge. And one day Bev and I just had it with each other, over some stoopid pithy little thing in scheduling and it spilled over into the rehearsal, and she made one snide note too many, and I looked straight at her and that was it, and I walked out.

Elle came outside as the rehearsal took a break, and came to see if I was OK. Or was quitting. Because the other guy who did the role of Twirl the Jester was Eric, and the dude was a hydrophobe, and she did NOT want to be dancing on stage with a bunch of small children with a guy who smelled like wet ass and dog farts. I can't blame her. It was transparent, but I got it. I finished my cigarette, and said, "Bev and I will be fine. She's like my sister, and sometimes we piss each other off." Which didn't really reassure her, so I invited her and her bestie to a party at my dorm that night, which I knew Bev would be attending because the guy down the hall would be there, and Bev had a thing for burly shoulders and none-too-bright.

Lo, she and her friend went home, and talked it over with her roomie, who I'd gone to high school with. At which point, there was a withering, "You're going to one of those parties?" Which, to a college freshman IS kind of like flashing a red cape with flourish, and off an upperclassman party she went. Roomie and I had a new bar set up we were particularly proud of, so we were mixing drinks, and generally making asses out of ourselves and having a great time. Elle and her friend showed up, and had a couple of drinks, and saw Bev roll in, saw that I poured her a drink, we'd had time to cool off, and we hugged it out. Everything was back to normal. Ta-da! Unfortunately, what they didn't count on, was the potency of the drinks--they'd asked for Long Islands, and at the time that didn't seem so bad. Until I realized that I made them a round, and my roomie had made them a round, and Elle was a wee tiny thing, and so I got her and bestie home and safe, and with plenty of water, and stuck around to make sure bestie didn't pass out in the shower, and Elle and I got to talking. And found that we had a lot in common, and that night started a beautiful friendship that turned into 12 years together. Thanks to the power of the theater, pissy directors, and booze. Let's not forget the booze. To theater and booze. And Eric's tremendous BO which inspired half of the night's events. Seriously, I loved the guy, but damnation...you did NOT want to be in a van with that boy for short periods of time, let alone after a performance full of dancing and lifts and then striking a set...
 
proco [TotalFark]
Same here - and I found my home as a result.

In 1996 I was living & doing community theater around the Piscataway NJ area when i was asked to fill in for a production of Annie in down the shore not far from Asbury Park.

Ended up hitting it off with the girl running props. Jersey Shore born & bred, she introduced me to a place I can't imagine being away from.

Up until then I never felt like I belonged anywhere. But when I stated dating her something just clicked. I was HOME! If you've never had that feeling, there's no way to describe it.

Marriage ended in 2011, but I stayed. And I converted wife #2 (raised in Queens & a true city girl) to my way of thinking. We live 2 miles from the beach and go running on the boardwalk as much as possible.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I played Kugler in The Diary of Anne Frank, an off, off Broadway adaptation.

But I was also tapped to play one of the German soldiers who break into the house at the end of the play. The role demanded lots of angry shouting in German e.g., "Juden!" It also required skilled use of the crash-box.

A crash-box is a fascinating piece of equipment but simple. Ours was a 3/4 inch plywood box, about two foot square, filled with broken brick, metal scraps, and glass bottles. When the kinetic bad thing happens in a play off stage, the crash-box is tossed around in one way or another backstage by one or more stage hands. Our bad thing, of course, was the soldiers breaking in "downstairs" as the Franks respond to this doom. I was put on crash-box duty for my booming voice and the director thought I also would make a good angry soldier.

Final rehearsal. Crash-box loaded. Jim, one of the stage-hand wizards in every production company, is my fellow soldier.

When we come to our part, we yell our German commands and throw the crash-box around backstage, making a horrific noise. The director calls us on stage. "I'm going to need a little more anger from the two of you. The actors on stage need something to respond to."

Crestfallen, we return to our post. This time, we give it our all. The crash-box received a brutal reckoning. I'm shouting like a fever-crazed Nazi. And still the director was not satisfied. "More anger." He did this through the next four rehearsals. And we finally snapped.

Jim, sweating and as disgusted as I was, rummaged up two metal door handles and screwed them to the detested box. "Wall." And I knew we were about to see how much that backstage, load-supporting wall could take.

The theater was one of those 19th century barns, a commingling of wainscoting and fleas. On our cue, we went into a frenzy, louder and angrier than any German soldiers in any other production of that play, I'm sure. And that poor old theater wall. We rammed it and rammed it again with the crash-box. The building shook. During the melee, I stubbed a finger, screamed, and shouted "SCHEISSE!!" I still don't know where that came from.

The director called us out on stage. The actors on stage swiveled their chairs and were bracing themselves. They were afraid of us. The director said one word.

"Perfect."
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's hard to begin. Some dear friends were involved in the local community theatre as stage hands, a job they got because one of my friends sisters was a seamstress making costumes. This during high school and had us involved with a spectrum of people that were at times fun to be with. Sex, drugs, and rock and roll with more of the former two than the later but also landed us a few nice concert tickets. And then there was the high school play, which was a redo of MASH. A bit more of Rock and Roll but otherwise likewise. Weirdly, the Hawkeye lead and the Hotlips lead were the two that were virginal until opening night but then ... well it was rambunctious and a bit more public than most would hope for for their opening performance owing to the joys of Champaign.

The play was well done, as one might expect for high school students in the 70s as we were aware of issues involved in war, and being drafted, and politics generally. Plus the sex and drugs and rock and roll was good.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I played the waiter  in "The Bride comes to Yellow Sky"  The teacher, who was very attractive, thought I should do it in blackface.

This is in a town that was 100% white and had an active KKK in 1974.

My costume was my sisters black hip hugger jeans and a white work shirt.  Probably my older brothers. You do one show for the school and the same night you do another for the town.  That's entertainment.

For the school presentation, I walk out to a bunch of laughs and hollering.  I do my line, "chicken or ham, sur?" walk off stage.  They do  their talking and I walk back with two plates.  More laughing, hollering.

Rather than put the make up on again I stay in blackface mainly staying backstage until they evening show.

MY scene goes thusly:  I walk out on stage and everyone laughs.  The N word is fired off from the crowd a couple of times.  I mouth my lines.  They wouldn't hear me over that noise.  I leave the stage and the laughter eventually ends.  The two stars say their line.  I bring them their plates.  More laughter.  More N bombs.  Did I mention this was 1974 central Illinois?

There was a polaroid of me in blackface.  I'm sure that it will resurface when Kamela chooses me for her VP  n 2028.  For the next few weeks, people I don't know and some that I do refer to me as "the Little N-".  Walk in to the local restaurant and someone says "There's the little n---.  Haw haw!"
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Have done theater since 7th grade.
So many stories.

My favorite is meeting my husband doing a show together.  I played his sister in law so we joke that he ran off with his wife's sister.

Unlike the other two posters who met spouses doing theater,  were on year 10 and still doing well.  Hopefully he won't ever be an ex.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
LOL.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When my son was in high school, he and his then-boyfriend were the big theater people. Every play, one or the other of them was the star. My son was the comic, BF did the more dramatic roles. Every time, one or the other was in the lead.

In their senior year, his dad and I were bored with it. We told the theater director we would buy every single fundraiser item they had for sale if she would let someone else star in the regular plays, OR do something where son/BF could co-star.

Her response was to give them their own two-man show - Zoo Story, a one-act, two-man play by Edward Albee. It was fantastic, and probably the best piece of work either of them ever did. It got them invitations to audition at Juliard (neither made it, but hey, the invitation to audition was cool).

Unlike others in this thread, they didn't get married, but stay in touch and are still friends, and have since both switched to dating pretty much only ladies.

Life's weird, man. But check out Zoo Story. It's fantastic.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
It's okay. The absurdity of that entire situation is worth a laugh or two now.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've been playing in theaters for years now, but not this year obviously. I already miss it immensely, just being around the band and going to see the people in the places we go. Like Leon at the Arcadia Theater outside Johnstown, who was in Montreux the night of THE fire, or the crazy SOB's at our "home" show up in northeastern RI. And I've seen or done some goofy stuff, like seeing the scaffolding stage collapse at a midnight April 1 showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at Harvard Yard (it was the bed scene), or the time I nailed myself in the eye with an extension cord before a show and could barely open my eyes the whole damned time because of it. But the best one actually isn't mine personally, but it is my best friend and her husband.

The independent cinema that used to exist near me used to host RHPS every Halloween, and the live part was made of students from the local university. Well one year, my BFF's future husband played Rocky (how, in retrospect, is beyond me, but I digress). So they get to "Sword of Damocles" and he starts his run. In the audience at this point is my BFF and another friend of hers (I was away at college at the time) and she's got an aisle seat and is about as sober as you would expect an 18 year old Irish-German-Scottish girl to be on Halloween. She sees him coming, jumps out of his seat in front of him and screams "I WANNA FARK YOU!" Music was blaring, he was running, he didn't really hear it. But when she sat back down she jokingly said to her friend that she'd marry that guy someday.

Fast forward 2 1/2 years. She's in town for the summer and she goes to meet her friend's boyfriend and his roommates at said university. Her and future husband get to talking, and at some point they get to the "what was the craziest thing you did" part of the conversation comes up and he mentions the Rocky story. It was right about then that she realized that, hey, that's the guy.

That was 22 years ago now. They've been married for 15. And yes, "Sword of Damocles" was played at the wedding. (I've already told the story about that wedding and scouring western Virginia for a copy of the soundtrack a few weeks ago.)
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I was a junior in HS & my older brother was in a local community college & working backstage on the play Josephine the Mouse Singer.  I came to bring him a change of clothes so he could go out afterwards & was waiting backstage when I had a Goonies moment.

Was wearing his jacket that I brought him, when one of the actresses, dressed as a mouse in a form-fitting leotard, came off stage & did the whole run & jump at me thing.  Arms & legs wrapped around me & just open mouth kissing & I had instinctually caught her by grabbing under her butt.   She stopped after a minute, jumped down & ran off saying she'd just be a minute & we could leave.

I told my brother about it a few minutes later when I saw him & he just laughed, saying after being on stage & coming off she probably couldn't see well.  Never was in the theater myself but it gave me a new appreciation of girls who were that I took into college.
 
