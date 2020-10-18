 Skip to content
Banana splits reveal half a ton of cocaine. Tra-la-la. Tra-la-la-la
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Backstage must have looked like Hunter S Thompson's medicine cabinet

The Banana Splits Opening and Closing Theme 1968 - 1970
Youtube XMl6HnhFFIA
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The way they ran around... you knew they were on something.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I still want a dune buggy, dammit.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To the surprise of no one....ever.        Tra-la-la la
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile Facebook is trying to sell me ground up coca powder
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of assholes gonna be disappointed .
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. If you think the drop bears are dangerous now, just wait until they get their claws on cocaine.
 
Vacation Bible School [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Backstage must have looked like Hunter S Thompson's medicine cabinet

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/XMl6HnhF​FIA]


The Tra La La Song Music Video - Full Version
Youtube -JvB5AL59fM
 
jigmeoser
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A Lio reference in my Fark? Très bon!
 
FarkQued
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Vacation Bible School: whither_apophis: Backstage must have looked like Hunter S Thompson's medicine cabinet

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/XMl6HnhF​FIA]

[YouTube video: The Tra La La Song Music Video - Full Version]


WTF its too early.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Police are looking for their accomplices, the Hair Bear Bunch
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FarkQued: Vacation Bible School: whither_apophis: Backstage must have looked like Hunter S Thompson's medicine cabinet

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/XMl6HnhF​FIA]

[YouTube video: The Tra La La Song Music Video - Full Version]

WTF its too early.


It's never too early.
 
Betep
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Watched The Banana Splits Movie the other day.
/Slasher flick
//I said, slasher
///Slasher
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So, these are Sid and Marty's Great Grandchildren?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.