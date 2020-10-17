 Skip to content
 
(US House of Representatives)   Investigation into US Marshals' conduct called after Trump bragged that they killed a guy for him   (lieu.house.gov) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Apparently these " marshals" were hastily deputized and were guys like corrections officers and other people who were not career marshals.
Makes you wonder why that is.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

cretinbob: Apparently these " marshals" were hastily deputized and were guys like corrections officers and other people who were not career marshals.
Makes you wonder why that is.


The professionals couldn't be counted on to carry out the extra judicial execution?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

BizarreMan: cretinbob: Apparently these " marshals" were hastily deputized and were guys like corrections officers and other people who were not career marshals.
Makes you wonder why that is.

The professionals couldn't be counted on to carry out the extra judicial execution?


Two sheriff's deputies, one cop, one jail guard and a real US marshal.
One of them didn't fire their weapon.
Guess which one.
Go ahead, guess.

// I had a link but Fark ate it
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Everything Trump touches dies or is corrupted.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

cretinbob: BizarreMan: cretinbob: Apparently these " marshals" were hastily deputized and were guys like corrections officers and other people who were not career marshals.
Makes you wonder why that is.

The professionals couldn't be counted on to carry out the extra judicial execution?

Two sheriff's deputies, one cop, one jail guard and a real US marshal.
One of them didn't fire their weapon.
Guess which one.
Go ahead, guess.

// I had a link but Fark ate it


Well, clearly it's the one who doesn't love America.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

cretinbob: Guess which one.
Go ahead, guess.


was it their uber driver?
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
...and then?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm sure they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law right Mr. Barr?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

maddog2030: ...and then?


NO AND THEN!
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The amount of silence from law enforcement, the state government, my own senators, and congressmen in my state on this is deafening.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Trump at the heart of of s shiat show? Shocked
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
easier to post links from PC

So the marshal deputies give conflicting accounts.
The guy did have a gun in his pocket.
I have been assured that carrying a gun is an inalienable right and not at all illegal.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Because of course.
 
bigbadideasinaction [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

maddog2030: ...and then?


...they fixed the cable?
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Capital T (Capital G/Nine Inch Nails Trump Remix)
Youtube nkN7KPcr1Xg
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Twilight Farkle: [YouTube video: Capital T (Capital G/Nine Inch Nails Trump Remix)]


Year Zero explained what would happen if we let the policies of the Bush II administration run their natural course. We didn't listen.

The Warning
Youtube sWQdI7L4mqQ
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The ONLY reason I pay ANY taxes AT ALL
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cretinbob: easier to post links from PC

So the marshal deputies give conflicting accounts.
The guy did have a gun in his pocket.
I have been assured that carrying a gun is an inalienable right and not at all illegal.


Until it's not.
Selective prosecution.
Discharging a weapon in the city is against the law. But, seldom does self-defense shootings get charged with discharging a weapon.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cretinbob: BizarreMan: cretinbob: Apparently these " marshals" were hastily deputized and were guys like corrections officers and other people who were not career marshals.
Makes you wonder why that is.

The professionals couldn't be counted on to carry out the extra judicial execution?

Two sheriff's deputies, one cop, one jail guard and a real US marshal.
One of them didn't fire their weapon.
Guess which one.
Go ahead, guess.

// I had a link but Fark ate it


Reinoehl?

I really don't know because this is just another story I don't think we'll ever know what really happened.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Everything Trump touches dies or is corrupted.


He'll be Hillary level soon .
 
shpritz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: cretinbob: easier to post links from PC

So the marshal deputies give conflicting accounts.
The guy did have a gun in his pocket.
I have been assured that carrying a gun is an inalienable right and not at all illegal.

Until it's not.
Selective prosecution.
Discharging a weapon in the city is against the law. But, seldom does self-defense shootings get charged with discharging a weapon.


You're thinking of the incident where he shot the maggot.

cretinbob is talking about when the marshals chose to execute him on the spot instead of arresting him
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

shpritz: waxbeans: cretinbob: easier to post links from PC

So the marshal deputies give conflicting accounts.
The guy did have a gun in his pocket.
I have been assured that carrying a gun is an inalienable right and not at all illegal.

Until it's not.
Selective prosecution.
Discharging a weapon in the city is against the law. But, seldom does self-defense shootings get charged with discharging a weapon.

You're thinking of the incident where he shot the maggot.

cretinbob is talking about when the marshals chose to execute him on the spot instead of arresting him


And? The whole system is inconsistent malarkey.
And we tolerate it because we're idiots.
If was more consistent that be less problems.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If it's true?

Hang 'em high.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Imagine if Trump weren't an idiot and wasn't surrounded by such ineptitude. The next version will know how to keep their mouth shut and will surround themself with people who know what they're doing, do it mostly under the radar until it's too late, and do it well.

Biden needs to win, and things like this need to be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted. This country cannot withstand more of this kind of "leadership." The fact that it possibly happened at all shows we're already broken.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: cretinbob: easier to post links from PC

So the marshal deputies give conflicting accounts.
The guy did have a gun in his pocket.
I have been assured that carrying a gun is an inalienable right and not at all illegal.

Until it's not.
Selective prosecution.
Discharging a weapon in the city is against the law. But, seldom does self-defense shootings get charged with discharging a weapon.


You have a constitutional right to self defense, so if you reasonably believe your life is in danger, that supersedes the law against discharging of a firearm.

That said, simply having a gun on you, even if you are carrying it illegally, is not grounds to be killed by the police. If it were, the police would be justified in opening fire on all the militia guys, because every state has laws against private militias that make it illegal for private individuals to carry out their own private police/military operations.  You can use a gun to defend your home, but the minute you set up a perimeter around someone else's property "to protect it" you are breaking the law, unless their life is in immediate danger.

Third thing, even if the shooting was a hundred percent legit and self defense on the part of the cops here, and Trump gave no order for them to make the shooting, but is claiming to have done so after the fact, it would be grounds to have any cases against anyone else that may have been working with the victim, thrown out, and it opens the government to civil lawsuits.  

Finally, it is illegal as hell for a president to order the killing of an American, even one who is suspected of committing a crime, so giving such an order, even if it ends up the cops did not follow it, or were unaware that such an order had been given, means the president is guilty of a serious felony, so Trump is in fact claiming he committed murder by giving such an order.

What pisses me off is that every conservative I know is just gonna turn red in the face, and stomp their feet, and angrily claim that the left is protecting murderers and cuddling criminals when any of this is pointed out.  It doesn't matter if the deceased in this case was a murderer.  We have laws and the fact is, if killing someone without judicial action is okay, because they committed a crime, then it was okay for the victim in this case, to have murdered the right wing militia guy, because that guy was also breaking the law at the time.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Duh. Everyone knew this was a targeted assassination of an American citizen, on American soil, by the Feds. They were never going to arrest him and grant him due process in a criminal court.
/I'm just surprised they didn't drone him instead.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cretinbob: easier to post links from PC

So the marshal deputies give conflicting accounts.
The guy did have a gun in his pocket.
I have been assured that carrying a gun is an inalienable right and not at all illegal.


Thanks for the link.

Stingers are never put in pockets, noooo, neeeever.

Telling an ex-serviceman offering CPR to go away is macho-bullshiat-- if that witness is truthful.

WTF is this FTA first line:
Late summer sunshine bathed a working-class neighborhood in suburban Olympia,

Iterated in the 6th from the last paragraph, like frickin' denouement to a climax...
A moment after the shooting, Louis, the father of two, stared across the street,

still bathed in late summer sunshine,


Surveilled associate provided a safe-house, not revealed to the public? Uh-Ro. Police assets still a cookin'!

Son declares fugitive told him he'd evade arrest. Thanks, junior. I guess Dad wasn't the most "providing" of types, huh? More of a teach through example, guy, than by substantial means. Principled.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rhino Jockey: Wanted for questioning:
[Fark user image 850x507]


Wrong pic.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: I really don't know because this is just another story I don't think we'll ever know what really happened.


Yeah, though highly questionable, if the president of the United States of America wasn't publicly saying he sort of put a hit out on the guy, this would probably go nowhere.

And it isn't that it doesn't suck, it's just that in reality it's kind of an iffy situation. Iffy situations tend to go in favor of the LEO side. Hell, even non-iffy situations go in favor of LEO.

All in all, I would expect an investigation that goes nowhere in the end.
 
