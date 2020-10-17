 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Snopes)   Why do cats suddenly appear on a laptop when you are near?   (snopes.com) divider line
42
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

651 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Oct 2020 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The same reason they used to appear on my open books in the old days?   Or on whatever project I had/have going.   Including jigsaw puzzles.  Why, who knows.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They long to be close to you.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Duh, to remind us that they're in charge.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Because your cat loves you and wants to do what you're doing. It's behavioral mirroring.

I tested this by buying a cardboard 'cat-top' laptop. Ollie the Cat took to it like a duck to water, and now it's his fave thing to hang out on when we're using our laptops in the bedroom: 

scontent-ort2-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
f150 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Isn't that a song by The Carpenters?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Close to You" from "MirrorMask"
Youtube re-6eOhrejE
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Because I have the MAKA Chrome extension.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
iheartcats.comView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Khaleesi always likes sleeping by the air vents.  Enough so that I have to watch it to make sure things don't overheat
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Atractted to warm, and attention
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: The same reason they used to appear on my open books in the old days?   Or on whatever project I had/have going.   Including jigsaw puzzles.  Why, who knows.


I had a cat who would chew up jigsaw puzzle pieces.  Adorable cat, but so annoying.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: Because your cat loves you and wants to do what you're doing. It's behavioral mirroring.

I tested this by buying a cardboard 'cat-top' laptop. Ollie the Cat took to it like a duck to water, and now it's his fave thing to hang out on when we're using our laptops in the bedroom: 

[scontent-ort2-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 719x960]


no.
f*cking.
way.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: Atractted to warm, and attention


Winner winner chicken dinner.
 
mindset zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a cat (rip Kiki, the most beautiful calico) break my laptop because she sat on it. I had bud earphones on my keyboard and when she sat on it it closed the laptop and cracked the screen.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does their butthole touch the keys?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I think cats can see infrared so they see nice warm things differently than those of us with color vision.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Does their butthole touch the keys?


Needed: 1 cat, 1 tube of lip stick, and 1 laptop.  For science!
 
dyhchong
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Because they're jealous motherfarkers.

In bed, my cat will ignore me until I'm looking at my phone, then push my phone out of the way demanding attention.

I'll put the phone down and BOOM, cat doesn't care anymore.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No, cats just want to ruin your day.

Thats the only reason they exist.

I always assumed is because laptops get warm, and cars lalove laying on warm shiat.  Its what they do.
 
mateomaui [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's a passive domination technique.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Znuh: Because your cat loves you and wants to do what you're doing. It's behavioral mirroring.

I tested this by buying a cardboard 'cat-top' laptop. Ollie the Cat took to it like a duck to water, and now it's his fave thing to hang out on when we're using our laptops in the bedroom: 

[scontent-ort2-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 719x960]


Someone gave me an old Windows 98 (not SE...) laptop years ago. Seemed about as thick.
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Does their butthole touch the keys?


Yes, and they judge every single thing you type.  And if they're like my new cat, they will screw things up on your computer before crop dusting the keyboard and running like hell. I've never had such a flatulent cat, my god she can make your eyes water.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My cats will perch on anything flatish that's sitting on a larger surface: a sheet of paper, a towel, a coat, a pile of cables. Maybe the laptop (or in my case, the keyboard to my desktop system) is just another one of those things.
 
Iggie
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
For the cat we had when I was a kid, it was newspapers.  There was no damn way to read one without a cat ass in your face.  "Ho ho, you think Garfield is funny?  Look at mah butt.  Now *that's* funny."
 
buravirgil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Znuh: Because your cat loves you and wants to do what you're doing. It's behavioral mirroring.

I tested this by buying a cardboard 'cat-top' laptop. Ollie the Cat took to it like a duck to water, and now it's his fave thing to hang out on when we're using our laptops in the bedroom: 

[scontent-ort2-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 719x960]


Ollie the Cat's face says he's waited long enough for the WiFi pw.

asidely-- this postly is onely of a rarely to feely meely guilty for not subscribing...thank you.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mindset zero: I had a cat (rip Kiki, the most beautiful calico) break my laptop because she sat on it. I had bud earphones on my keyboard and when she sat on it it closed the laptop and cracked the screen.


That's not the cats fault you're just a dumbass
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Duck_of_Doom: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Does their butthole touch the keys?

Yes, and they judge every single thing you type.  And if they're like my new cat, they will screw things up on your computer before crop dusting the keyboard and running like hell. I've never had such a flatulent cat, my god she can make your eyes water.


Hah my old work cat. Before I switched to more expensive kibble, that guy would cropdust daily. Sometimes he'd walk by and do it. Sometimes it was picking him up. Sometimes he'd fart so loud he'd wake himself up and run off.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Reasons Cats Love to Sleep on Your Computer
Youtube NrISWK7WCec
 
Iggie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

puffy999: Duck_of_Doom: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Does their butthole touch the keys?

Yes, and they judge every single thing you type.  And if they're like my new cat, they will screw things up on your computer before crop dusting the keyboard and running like hell. I've never had such a flatulent cat, my god she can make your eyes water.

Hah my old work cat. Before I switched to more expensive kibble, that guy would cropdust daily. Sometimes he'd walk by and do it. Sometimes it was picking him up. Sometimes he'd fart so loud he'd wake himself up and run off.


One of my cats used to go in to the box to take a dump, then, the second he was done, would rip through the house like the hounds of hell were on his heels.  I called 'em the Poo Ghosts.
 
Iczer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Because you keep opening YouTube and watching cat videos instead of working.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Iggie: puffy999: Duck_of_Doom: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Does their butthole touch the keys?

Yes, and they judge every single thing you type.  And if they're like my new cat, they will screw things up on your computer before crop dusting the keyboard and running like hell. I've never had such a flatulent cat, my god she can make your eyes water.

Hah my old work cat. Before I switched to more expensive kibble, that guy would cropdust daily. Sometimes he'd walk by and do it. Sometimes it was picking him up. Sometimes he'd fart so loud he'd wake himself up and run off.

One of my cats used to go in to the box to take a dump, then, the second he was done, would rip through the house like the hounds of hell were on his heels.  I called 'em the Poo Ghosts.


My grandmother's cat does that. She's over 20 and that 20 foot sprint each day is her fastest movement.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And she's Siamese, so it is coupled with her famous yowl.

But now she is also deaf... so the yowl is even louder.
 
151
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Iggie: puffy999: Duck_of_Doom: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Does their butthole touch the keys?

Yes, and they judge every single thing you type.  And if they're like my new cat, they will screw things up on your computer before crop dusting the keyboard and running like hell. I've never had such a flatulent cat, my god she can make your eyes water.

Hah my old work cat. Before I switched to more expensive kibble, that guy would cropdust daily. Sometimes he'd walk by and do it. Sometimes it was picking him up. Sometimes he'd fart so loud he'd wake himself up and run off.

One of my cats used to go in to the box to take a dump, then, the second he was done, would rip through the house like the hounds of hell were on his heels.  I called 'em the Poo Ghosts.


Ha, my sister has had a ton of cats over the last 20 years or so. At one point up to 4 at a time. There were 3 of them throughout the years that did exactly that. I just assumed it was a way for them to get some litter out of their paw crevices, is that a thing?
 
mindset zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

chitownmike: mindset zero: I had a cat (rip Kiki, the most beautiful calico) break my laptop because she sat on it. I had bud earphones on my keyboard and when she sat on it it closed the laptop and cracked the screen.

That's not the cats fault you're just a dumbass


Well I did not think that going to the bathroom would have resulted in a broken laptop. But as soon as she meowed at me I forgive her. I should have moved my headphones.

But I do miss that cat. She was so sweet. She was a stray that I saw in front of my apartment with another cat that had a collar. I went out to see if I could get the cat with the collar and find the owner. When I went out the door I left it open. The cat with the collar took off and Kiki just looked at me, rubbed against my leg, and strutted in my apartment and sat down on my couch and meowed at me. I was her new hooman. I do miss that cat.
 
joepennerlives [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I can't speak for other cat owners, but in the case of my goofball, it's to find porn.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
OMG.  Because it's warm.  This isn't rocket surgery.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Because they can, and it annoys the fark out of you.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Cats like love.  Not really a mystery here.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.