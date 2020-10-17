 Skip to content
(The Hill)   NY wedding with 10,000 expected attendees shut down due to COVID restrictions. Those maniacs   (thehill.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For comment, we turn to Health Commissioner Vegeta

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
10k at a wedding really? My first wedding had 1,500 because parents have friends and I thought average gift was around $50 a person so why not and no costs paid by me. All marriages following were out of pocket and more enjoyable.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are they Dothraki?
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Satmars: "It's our religion, we can do whatever we want."

The rest of Brooklyn: "Then do it somewhere else."
 
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is supposed to be a happy occasion!
Youtube jKGjOE_7bYI
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a whole lot of blenders and tea sets.
 
The Why Not Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the Matter Here? These Are Days when policies on shutting down change Like the Weather. It wouldn't Trouble Me if they held that mega-wedding as long as they accept the responsibility. Unfortunately wedding are like Candy: Everybody Wants the fun without the consequences.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kakarot!
 
FormlessOne [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

eurotrader: 10k at a wedding really? My first wedding had 1,500 because parents have friends and I thought average gift was around $50 a person so why not and no costs paid by me. All marriages following were out of pocket and more enjoyable.


Heh. We invited less than 40 people. My wife's family, our close friends, and that was it. We had it in a park near our house. One of our close friends is an ordained minister, so he conducted the ceremony.

I'd be hard pressed to find another 60 people, never mind 1,400 on top of that, to invite.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Williamsburg.

I'm guessing it wasn't the hipsters...
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Happily, the town only appears once a century.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Satmars: "It's our religion, we can do whatever we want."

The rest of Brooklyn: "Then do it somewhere else."


DNRTA. but I knew it was one of those groups.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's a lot of people
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
10,000 attendees?  I'm not sure I'd even get 50.  I really don't like that many people.  Maybe my future wife?
 
anuran
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Why Not Guy: What's the Matter Here? These Are Days when policies on shutting down change Like the Weather. It wouldn't Trouble Me if they held that mega-wedding as long as they accept the responsibility. Unfortunately wedding are like Candy: Everybody Wants the fun without the consequences.


There is no safe way to have a maskless, close quarter 10,000 person event. Nothing has changed. Even if there were the Satmar have never learned words like "responsible" or "consideration."
 
alice_600
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: Are they Dothraki?


A Hasidic sect that needs to read something else besides the Torah everyonce in a while.
 
black_knight
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Why Not Guy: What's the Matter Here? These Are Days when policies on shutting down change Like the Weather. It wouldn't Trouble Me if they held that mega-wedding as long as they accept the responsibility. Unfortunately wedding are like Candy: Everybody Wants the fun without the consequences.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
10K people in W-burg? Where? Did they reserve all of McCarren Park?
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
10,000 people at a wedding?   damn i would hate to be on the hook for the bill for that shindig.

Me? I'd be lucky to round up 20 on my side and who knows for the bride.

/me grimlock not marrying kind.
 
JZDave
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
10,000 guests? The line for the bar must be insane.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
TFA: Garvey said officials have not received any response to the order

In other words, they're going ahead with the wedding.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is this the monthly "Big weddings are bad smalls one are bad" thread ?

Circle the appropriate choice

I would never have/use/live in   a            Big Wedding/Pelaton/HOA

I prefer my
small wedding/road bike/non HOA house.

Everything about it is just so much more Intimate/practical/better.

I knew someone that had a
HOA/Peleton/Big wedding and they
Hated/Despised/Never used  it.

I am so thankful I never wasted my
Time/Energy/Money on a
HOA/Peleton/Big wedding.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't think I know enough people who in turn would know 10,000 people. We had ~100 at our wedding and that was plenty.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is bad news for the event planners, caterers, and other Merchants.
 
Mock26
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Hey Jack Kerouac..."
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

snoopy2zero: Is this the monthly "Big weddings are bad smalls one are bad" thread ?

Circle the appropriate choice

I would never have/use/live in   a            Big Wedding/Pelaton/HOA

I prefer my
small wedding/road bike/non HOA house.

Everything about it is just so much more Intimate/practical/better.

I knew someone that had a
HOA/Peleton/Big wedding and they
Hated/Despised/Never used  it.

I am so thankful I never wasted my
Time/Energy/Money on a
HOA/Peleton/Big wedding.


Psst. COVID is still a thing....
 
Salmon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good odds of getting laid.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Are they trying to self-Holocaust?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

eurotrader: 10k at a wedding really? My first wedding had 1,500 because parents have friends and I thought average gift was around $50 a person so why not and no costs paid by me. All marriages following were out of pocket and more enjoyable.


1500?  Holy shiat, thats a lot of people.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How easy would it be to crash the wedding.
 
EL EM
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't talk. And don't tell Tyler Glen.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: snoopy2zero: Is this the monthly "Big weddings are bad smalls one are bad" thread ?

Circle the appropriate choice

I would never have/use/live in   a            Big Wedding/Pelaton/HOA

I prefer my
small wedding/road bike/non HOA house.

Everything about it is just so much more Intimate/practical/better.

I knew someone that had a
HOA/Peleton/Big wedding and they
Hated/Despised/Never used  it.

I am so thankful I never wasted my
Time/Energy/Money on a
HOA/Peleton/Big wedding.

Psst. COVID is still a thing....


Pssst, that wasnt the point the thread already had comments from people talking about how big weddings are bad and I was making a joke.

Jokes are something people on here do from time to time. It had nothing to do with Covid.
 
