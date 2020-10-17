 Skip to content
How would you react to a theme park built on the site of nuclear power plant that was never used
21
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'd give it a glowing review on Yelp.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd ask what kind of moron dragged my ass to a theme park in a pandemic and get the fark away.

/and then leave a radiant review of it on Trip Advisor
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
before opening the hotels inubiannd the theme park in 2001.

Those are some old hotels.
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I seem to remember playing this level in Roller Coaster Tycoon...
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like farking fun
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Enjoy the heavy water slide!
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could it be worse than Action Park in NJ?
 
desertgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we know that the Sun gets their story ideas from YouTube videos because this was posted on Monday:

The Theme Park Inside An Old Nuclear Power Plant
Youtube 5te73hfCpuU
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FTA:

Thankfully, the site was never used...

.
What's this horse shiat?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

If they offer sushi, just say no thanks.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You would have to be unstable to go critical on this
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I thought the theme park was going to open to the public for real, but apparently it's only in beta release.
 
Birnone
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'd say "not great, not terrible" to the idea of building an amusement park there.
 
Avery614
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Sounds like farking fun


In all seriousness, as long as it's never been used and there's no radiation present, it sounds fun as hell. You could do a helluva lot with this as your jumping off point.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I think they'd get one hell of a reaction...
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How would you react to a theme park built on the site of nuclear power plant that was never used

No CANDU
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Critically.
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

desertgeek: So we know that the Sun gets their story ideas from YouTube videos because this was posted on Monday:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/5te73hfC​puU]


it's quite convenient the typical reader of The Sun has no clue who Tom Scott is
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Avery614: cretinbob: Sounds like farking fun

In all seriousness, as long as it's never been used and there's no radiation present, it sounds fun as hell. You could do a helluva lot with this as your jumping off point.

[Fark user image image 425x318]

I think they'd get one hell of a reaction...


There's one in Washington (Satsop) that was never completed and partially turned into offices.

I think I've got a few photos from when I cycled through there. I'll check, post them later, I'm on mobile now.
 
OK So Amuse Me
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They might as well utilize the space, I mean, it's just waiting for something to be put there. The biggest advantage is that it was never functional so no Radioactive ghost floating about.
 
