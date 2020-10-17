 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   Hovercraft crashes in Central Park   (apnews.com) divider line
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"After dumping the eels in the lake, the man walked away, explaining to bystanders that 'I just want to save lives.'"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bouncy, bouncy?
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Came for the eel jokes. Leaving satisfied.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wouldn't know where to get a big pile of eels if I wanted to.  Well, actually now I guess I do.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well played, subby.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a moray.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will not read this thread; it is scratched.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever see the beach scene in The Tin Drum?
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our nipples explode with delight.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "After dumping the eels in the lake, the man walked away, explaining to bystanders that 'I just want to save lives.'"

[Fark user image 425x425] [View Full Size image _x_]


He just wanted to get his buttocks fondled.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If I said you had a beautiful body, would you hold it against me? I am no longer infected.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Prospect Park is in Brooklyn.   Central Park is in Manhattan.
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: That's a moray.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
mobygames.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Bouncy, bouncy?


His place is in the East Village.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Did he get a license from the Beastie Boys?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Luckily, the climate is likely too cold for them to form a permanent population. But just in case, hundreds of Chinese needle snakes have been imported to deal with them.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not to nitpick, but I think a school of eels is pretty far down on the list of environmental catastrophes facing NYC. I don't know if anyone knows this, but those buildings all around the five boroughs are not native plant species.
I understand we shouldn't introduce non-native species into the environment, but the ecosystem in New York City was disrupted decades ago.
 
mrwknd
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Prospect Park is in Brooklyn.   Central Park is in Manhattan.


mom always said you were the smart one
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Did he get a license from the Beastie Boys?


He is most eel. And he's rhymin' and eelin'
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Electric Feel
Youtube r78xfXZb_WU
/delicious when smoked
 
Milos Hattrick
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
