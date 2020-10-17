 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   US reports 69,000 new COVID infections in just 24 hours. What are we winning again?   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
28
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

252 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Oct 2020 at 6:12 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The race to the death
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Do we have to do the Daily Mail?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We're certainly #1 worldwide! Thanks Trump!
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
69...giggity.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nice x 1000?
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Bullshiat. Especially considering the number of false positives.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You're great at the Covid
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
[V3] Corona race meme (covid-19 growth by country)
Youtube 4f6-MDhygWc


/India's still serious competition, but I have faith we can win the race!
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
OFFS!

This could have been avoided.

The disability claims are going to be astronomical.

Unless they decide they're not going to cover them.
 
NotoriousFire [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Bullshiat. Especially considering the number of false positives.


False-positive rates are estimated well below 5%. You'se trolling!
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My mom (who turns 60 in 9 days) just got over a mild case.  So far my little brother is testing negative, but they both still have to quarantine for another week...when we're all gathering in her town in western ND to celebrate her birthday(wearing masks, the whole 9 yards, I know I know).
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
scontent-ort2-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Don't know. Played golf & drank beer in the sunshine.  Tacos with margaritas afterwards at the bar.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Great, now I doubt the United States of America even exists since it's the Daily Fail...
 
guilt by association
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Also, how many people actually live in Montana, Wyoming, and Nebraska? It's like a total of 500 people and majority Trumpers sooo who cares?  Hell, now I want healthcare funding completely cut off for those states just to be spiteful for supporting Trump.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Bullshiat. Especially considering the number of false positives.


The official COVID death and infection statistics are likely wrong, but not the way you think. We're probably UNDERCOUNTING cases by a lot by the high positivity rates we're seeing in a lot of areas. When you see 20% or higher positivity rates, that means there are probably a lot of people out there that are sick with it but didn't get tested because they had mild symptoms:

https://www.jhsph.edu/covid-19/articl​e​s/covid-19-testing-understanding-the-p​ercent-positive.html

Also looking at excess mortality, more people likely died of COVID than are reflected in the official count:

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/health/u​p​-to-279700-extra-deaths-have-occurred-​in-the-u-s-so-far-this-year
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NotoriousFire: Chinesenookiefactory: Bullshiat. Especially considering the number of false positives.

False-positive rates are estimated well below 5%. You'se trolling!


Prove it.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I guess I'll have to start making my graphics again, although the "liberal" MSM has recently caught on and started stealing the idea(s)
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Only 577 new cases in New Mexico, unlike the 819 new cases (a record number) for yesterday.  Only one death today, unlike the six deaths yesterday (including a teenage girl in the southeast plague zone, an age-based record).

September 17 was 159 new cases.  Farking idiots decided they had to go visit family for Labor Day, and more farking idiots decided they absolutely had to cram into bars and restaurants to eat indoors.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: NotoriousFire: Chinesenookiefactory: Bullshiat. Especially considering the number of false positives.

False-positive rates are estimated well below 5%. You'se trolling!

Prove it.


You're the one making claims that are out of line with what the medical community (outside of Dr. Demon Semen) is saying in regards to the pandemic, so the burden of proof falls upon on you.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not even close, the Vatican is killing it.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/try harder, Andorra!
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: OFFS!

This could have been avoided.

The disability claims are going to be astronomical.

Unless they decide they're not going to cover them.


Bingo.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Chinesenookiefactory: Bullshiat. Especially considering the number of false positives.

The official COVID death and infection statistics are likely wrong, but not the way you think. We're probably UNDERCOUNTING cases by a lot by the high positivity rates we're seeing in a lot of areas. When you see 20% or higher positivity rates, that means there are probably a lot of people out there that are sick with it but didn't get tested because they had mild symptoms:

https://www.jhsph.edu/covid-19/article​s/covid-19-testing-understanding-the-p​ercent-positive.html

Also looking at excess mortality, more people likely died of COVID than are reflected in the official count:

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/health/up​-to-279700-extra-deaths-have-occurred-​in-the-u-s-so-far-this-year


The rest is looking for pieces of genetic material from the virus. False positives are very rare. False negatives are far more common (it's easy to miss something but pretty hard to detect something that's not there).
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Not even close, the Vatican is killing it.

[Fark user image image 850x521]
/try harder, Andorra!


Holy See...t
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tarl3k: My mom (who turns 60 in 9 days) just got over a mild case.  So far my little brother is testing negative, but they both still have to quarantine for another week...when we're all gathering in her town in western ND to celebrate her birthday(wearing masks, the whole 9 yards, I know I know).


Actually you only need  2 yards  (6 feet).  But 9 is safer I guess.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We're certainly a lock for a Darwin Award.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.