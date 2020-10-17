 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Oooh, guns, guns guns   (ktla.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The United States is populated by idiots who think E V E R Y T H I N Gcan be solved with a gun.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


One of the best villains and arguably the character that made the robocop such a good film.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only 110K this year?

I suppose in California they think that's a lot but they have a long way to go to catch up with Texas...
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nugs! Nugs! Nugs!
i.redd.itView Full Size



Gnu! Gnus! Gnus!
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The pandemic may be part of it, but I'm gonna guess both "emboldened racist nutbags" and "administration bloodthirsty enough to cackle about a quarter-million deaths" also figure prominently for a lot of buyers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: [Fark user image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]

One of the best villains and arguably the character that made the robocop such a good film.


I look forward to being able to tell the GOP "biatches Leave!" in Jan.
 
Your_Huckleberry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: Only 110K this year?

I suppose in California they think that's a lot but they have a long way to go to catch up with Texas...


To be fair, supplies have been very low all year.
Picked up a shotgun in February, so I guess that counts. Yay, Contributer!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh - 6 guys out in San Bernardino
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gun?  GUN?  That is a worship word.  America worship.  You will not speak it.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gesundheit

ifiwerearichman I'd get anicesetofwheels before I got gunsgunsguns.
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: Only 110K this year?

I suppose in California they think that's a lot but they have a long way to go to catch up with Texas...


Out of a population of 35 million? Sounds like a rounding error. Dnrtfa
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: The United States is populated by idiots who think E V E R Y T H I N Gcan be solved with a gun.


imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Your_Huckleberry: Picked up a shotgun in February, so I guess that counts. Yay, Contributer!


I sold a shotgun in July.  To a gun store.  So it evens out.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"About 110,000 Californians have bought a gun since the coronavirus arrived, study says"

Is that all? That's .3% of the population, and half of them already owned guns?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, suppose you're in a restaurant and a bunch people refuse to adhere to social distancing...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duppy: The pandemic may be part of it, but I'm gonna guess both "emboldened racist nutbags" and "administration bloodthirsty enough to cackle about a quarter-million deaths" also figure prominently for a lot of buyers.

[Fark user image 362x202]


yes and unchecked riots have nothing to do with it
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire Fire Fire! (Queue Nitzer Ebb song here)
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Now, suppose you're in a restaurant and a bunch people refuse to adhere to social distancing...

[Fark user image image 500x256]


A great movie!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"About 110,000 Californians have bought a gun since the coronavirus arrived, study says"

First, a "study." Not science.

Second, buying guns has nothing to do with the corona. Even the most dimwitted person knows that a gun won't protect you from infection.

So... why are people buying guns?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wildfires have a tendency to bring out the Mad Max in people, apparently.
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: [Fark user image image 320x180]

One of the best villains and arguably the character that made the robocop such a good film.


He doesn't need guns when he can put a foot in your ass.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Cramps - Bikini Girls With Machine Guns
Youtube 8fyr0zbaFyE
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duppy: The pandemic may be part of it, but I'm gonna guess both "emboldened racist nutbags" and "administration bloodthirsty enough to cackle about a quarter-million deaths" also figure prominently for a lot of buyers.

[Fark user image image 362x202]


I'm sure riots, looting, burning, and sharp increases in crime had nothing whatsoever to do with it.
 
way south
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Not sure what you expect.
You sell fear on the small screen non stop for a year, people are going to get concerned about their safety.
If people are concerned about their safety and you run on a "defund the police" platform, people will find the means to defend themselves.

/Might be a good time for the dnc to rethink its support for gun control.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yeah. The right wingers will start crying about the 2nd amendment when liberals have guns.

/fark you nazis. You know who you are.
 
Salmon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's so they can shoot the virus.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jjorsett: duppy: The pandemic may be part of it, but I'm gonna guess both "emboldened racist nutbags" and "administration bloodthirsty enough to cackle about a quarter-million deaths" also figure prominently for a lot of buyers.

[Fark user image image 362x202]

I'm sure riots, looting, burning, and sharp increases in crime had nothing whatsoever to do with it.


It's not crime smashing windows and stealing TVs and shoes is how you fix racism.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just the standard  reminder again for the new folks:

Rule one: It's loaded
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

duppy: The pandemic may be part of it, but I'm gonna guess both "emboldened racist nutbags" and "administration bloodthirsty enough to cackle about a quarter-million deaths" also figure prominently for a lot of buyers.

[Fark user image 362x202]


Not to mention the word "Boogaloo" getting tossed around a lot...
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is there anywhere I can rent a C-RAM for my front yard for the next few months?
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

duppy: The pandemic may be part of it, but I'm gonna guess both "emboldened racist nutbags" and "administration bloodthirsty enough to cackle about a quarter-million deaths" also figure prominently for a lot of buyers.

[Fark user image 362x202]


Fairly sure "rioting in large cities" is getting up in the reasons as well... LOTS of new gun buyers.
 
Karne
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: duppy: The pandemic may be part of it, but I'm gonna guess both "emboldened racist nutbags" and "administration bloodthirsty enough to cackle about a quarter-million deaths" also figure prominently for a lot of buyers.

[Fark user image 362x202]

yes and unchecked riots have nothing to do with it


It's so easy to scare people like you.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bslim: The United States is populated by idiots who think E V E R Y T H I N Gcan be solved with a gun.


You know in Switzerland all men fit for service between 18 and 34 are actually given guns by the government and taught how to use them.  But you know those crazy Europeans, they're more backwoods than the average Mississippian

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.busi​n​essinsider.com/switzerland-gun-laws-ra​tes-of-gun-deaths-2018-2%3famp
 
7th Son of a 7th Son [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Friday night and I need a fight
My motorcycle and a switchblade knife
Won't be nearly enough firepower
I feel the need for a gunpowder shower
With those GUNS GUNS GUNS
AK-47 and an M16
GUNS GUNS GUNS
 
con_fuse9
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bslim: The United States is populated by idiots who think E V E R Y T H I N Gcan be solved with a gun.


Technically, I think everything can be solved by a gun... maybe not an acceptable solution, but a solution.
Homeless.... <bam!>
Covid... <Bam Bam!>
Zombies <Bam Bam>
Social security going broke <Bam Bam Bam>

Problem solved
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Isn't that what the $1,200 economic stimulus check was for?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: Just the standard  reminder again for the new folks:

Rule one: It's loaded


This is why I'm all in favor of requiring training.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm thinking about getting one. Hell, I don't want to be the only kid on my block without one.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Worst Motley Crue inspired shooting range song evar
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Isn't that what the $1,200 economic stimulus check was for?


Depends on your tastes. For me, it was a down payment on shop equipment for making custom guns.

/I'm a gunsmith.
//Federally licensed.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Homecoming Queen's got a gun (Unedited!!!)
Youtube xG3yGdQYwqg
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, defund the police, what the hell do you expect?

911 LITERALLY have been telling people "you're on your own, do what you have to."
 
wruley
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My Son and Daughter bought me a gun for Father's day. Ammo has been sold out all 3 times I went to buy some. The range only had target rounds. I expected Bass Pro, Schiells, or Cabella's to have some...nope. All sold out of 45 rounds.
 
con_fuse9
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: "About 110,000 Californians have bought a gun since the coronavirus arrived, study says"

First, a "study." Not science.

Second, buying guns has nothing to do with the corona. Even the most dimwitted person knows that a gun won't protect you from infection.

So... why are people buying guns?


Reality:
1) The fear that it will get harder to buy guns in the near future (esp assault style rifles). <= That's the increase
2) Just normal purchasing cycle, see a gun you (I) always wanted at a decent price...  <= That's me.

Shock:  Ammunition prices have gone way way up.4x maybe even 5x of what I paid a few years ago.

Now personally, I've never had a need or want for an assault style rifle, but they seem to be getting harder and harder to get in my state.  If I can find one that is accurate enough (my thing is target shooting), I will add it to my list to Santa.  Desert Tech MDX?
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Skeet Surfin'!
Youtube af9N7UhTMA8
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I read a post somewhere today that claimed there were "200 million armed hunters" (as opposed to unarmed hunters?) in the US and that there were another 50 million who had guns but weren't hunters.

I think it was on Fox News, but it could have been somewhere else.  Do these people even realize how blatantly wrong their lies are before they tell them?

From my cursory googling, about 72 million Americans said they owned guns - There may be a few who are too paranoid to admit to pollsters that they owned them, but I'm sure it's not 180 million.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: Well, defund the police, what the hell do you expect?

911 LITERALLY have been telling people "you're on your own, do what you have to."


I'd expect them to stop beating up black people carrying signs and respond to your 911 call.
 
