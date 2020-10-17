 Skip to content
(WCNC Charlotte)   Like an old man behind the wheel of a land yacht, Covid-19 plows through the Gastonia NC Farmer's Market   (wcnc.com) divider line
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farmer's market goes from beauty to beast.
 
roguejuliet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If everyone was wearing masks, then the risk of spread is minimal.  Citation:  that greatclips stylist months ago who was symptomatic for COVID, worked anyway, but transmitted the virus to no one.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our local FM, prior to opening in MAY  implemented distancing, mandatory masks and hired some kids to act as runners for your list and after the vendors fill it, run it back to your car if that was your preference.

Old hippies make the best FM managers.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: Our local FM, prior to opening in MAY  implemented distancing, mandatory masks and hired some kids to act as runners for your list and after the vendors fill it, run it back to your car if that was your preference.

Old hippies make the best FM managers.


Yeah, ours has been going all summer too without incident.  It uses a single entry point and single exit point with one mandated flow of foot traffic, plus all the usual masks and distancing stuff (sane) people are doing everywhere.  You can't wander around aimlessly like you could before, but it has kept the farmers receiving their usual business throughout the spring, summer, and early fall.
 
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby hyperbolics good.
 
overthinker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Gaston County, NC:
Predominantly known for being a textile-industry county (Pharr Yarns, Lane Furniture, etc.).
And being a poor county as a red-headed stepchild to Charlotte/Mecklenburg, its not hard to see why the average education is a 9th grade education at best, and most of your 'boomer' population were lucky to make it to the end of the 7th grade. (I live not far from there and its amazing how most of those approaching retirement age are from 'textile families' where they dropped out around 6th and 7th grade, and still see this with some of the younger generations today). And yes, this county is full of some of the worst racist and entitled Karen and Kyle types  I've ever seen who insist the virus is fake and masks do nothing and are just a liberal oppressive device.

With that said, I am not surprised the FM here is a potential spreader, and there's going to be more events around here that are going to add to the disaster. These numbnuts are going to churches without masks, going to various bars and overcrowding them without any protections, and already demanding 'traditional door-to-door' halloween.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is great news for that foodie who has to source everything
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

seelorq: Subby hyperbolics good.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's just great the tradition of old people plowing through Farmer's Markets is still alive... I was getting nostalgic
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Kenney said that mentality also appeared to be contributing, in part, to a spike in the county's positive cases and hospitalizations."

I would have never guess that.  Who knew?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image image 425x426]


The only detail I could wish to be different would be the use of a Cyrillic я in 'Tяump Tяain."
 
