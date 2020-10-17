 Skip to content
 
(Lex 18)   Local car wash employees create a tunnel of horror. Also, they decorated it for Halloween   (lex18.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My daughter is already scared of the car wash. This would require therapy, afterward.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tunnel of horror.

I bet that takes Melania back a few years.
 
FeuDePoubelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is in my hometown!  I'll have to go at some point.  It's a creative idea to celebrate Halloween and not add to our already awful covid numbers.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
OMG, that's fun! It used to be a treat when my sisters and I would go through the car wash with our gram as kids. Even unadorned, car washes are kind of weird and scary; there are these weird, rubbery tentacle-like things enveloping the vehicle.

Oddly enough I went to get my car washed today. It was the type where you park your car and the treatments go back and forth over your car, which isn't nearly the same as the tunnel car washes. Weird thing was, my car stereo display kept scrolling "Car Wash Delivered" while I was waiting and going through. I had it on the radio at the time, and when a song wasn't playing, that's what would scroll across the display. Which is a little creepy in itself.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I just drove through a haunted house.
All the residents looked terrified.

//Yeah, I'm not allowed to drive anymore.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Scratch my car and I'll show you horror!
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

beezeltown: My daughter is already scared of the car wash. This would require therapy, afterward.


Yeah when I was a kid the car wash scared the crap out of me.  I always thought that giant roller brush was gonna come crashing through the windshield.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I_Am_Weasel: Tunnel of horror.

I bet that takes Melania back a few years.


Welp, too close to mine with Ivanak's nickname.

Good day, sir!
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When the reporter "bravely took the wheel" and said "lock the doors", did anyone else hear Joe Walsh in their head?

"I lock the doors in case I'm attacked."
 
Salmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My ex wife's nickname.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
One of my favorite things when i was little was washing my big brothers vw beetle. All he had to do was shut me inside and squirt the car, i absolutely loved it. He'd do the same thing at the big car wash, id be laughing all the way. I was an easygoing  and fun little one to take along...
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Abox: beezeltown: My daughter is already scared of the car wash. This would require therapy, afterward.

Yeah when I was a kid the car wash scared the crap out of me.  I always thought that giant roller brush was gonna come crashing through the windshield.


Whaaaaat? Going through a car wash was the highlight of the week! (Or month, or whenever.) It was amazing to a 4 year old Fabric_Boy.
 
