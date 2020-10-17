 Skip to content
(KOLO TV Reno)   Cleanup on aisle 2, there's a man who fell out of the ceiling   (kolotv.com) divider line
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
35-year-old Matthew Hammar had fallen through the tile in the ceiling...

Plop.
Hammar time.
 
Vacation Bible School [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Will he finally let us know the punchline?!

Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
As sam Kenison said " go to where the food is "
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
♫Ouch, what a feeling♫
 
Kalashinator [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Woman falls through the ceiling in convenience store (Metal Gear Version)
Youtube w-E7kz9I0wk
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was dude trying to watch Ceiling Cat masturbate?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Vacation Bible School: Will he finally let us know the punchline?!

Stolen from another site that stole it from someone on Reddit:

The blonde says "I definitely do, after what just happened to me."The bartender says "I'm so sorry. What happened?"The blonde says, "Well, my boyfriend and I were just about to make love, when out of nowhere the crazy bastard says 'I'm gonna pound my favorite biatch with my giant sausage'. So I grabbed them both and got the hell out of there!"
 
Rob4127
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Cat falls Through Roof In Class
Youtube ph6oZrnF-Us
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rob4127: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/ph6oZrnF​-Us?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Is Caturday today?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
May be the biggest news out of Fernley since they got the stoplight.
 
