(AutoBlog)   And the 2020 award for most stolen vehicle goes to - wait, I haven't visited my car in months. I wonder if it's still out there?
posted to Main » on 17 Oct 2020 at 4:50 PM



bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Warning: slideshow
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
National Top 10 Thefts by Vehicle
Source.
Name/Model

Rank / Vehicle  / Model Year Stolen / Totals
1 Ford Pick-Up (Full Size) 2006 38,938
2 Honda Civic 2000 33,220
3 Chevrolet Pick-Up (Full 2004 32,583
4 Honda Accord 1997 30,745
5 Toyota Camry 2007 15,656
6 Nissan Altima 2015 13,355
7 Toyota Corolla 2018 12,137
8 Dodge Pick-Up (Full Size) 2001 11,292
9 GMC Pick-Up (Full Size) 2018 11,164
10 Honda CR-V 2001 10,094
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is this a list of most popular cars in america?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SpockYouOut: list of most popular cars


Edmunds data from 2019

National sales
1. Ford F-Series
2. Chevrolet Silverado
3. Ram 1500/2500/3500
4. Toyota RAV4
5. Honda CR-V
6. Honda Civic
7. Chevrolet Equinox
8. Toyota Camry
9. Honda Accord
10. Toyota Corolla
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I will never understand the american fascination with pickup trucks.

What % of owners actually use them for their intended purposes do you think
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I will never understand the american fascination with pickup trucks.

What % of owners actually use them for their intended purposes do you think


Definitely most do not. I bought an F-150 because I was buying a camper trailer. I have since remodeled two houses so I've really gotten good use out of it hauling stuff from the lumber yard.

I hate it in the winter. Skids around uselessly and I don't dare take it off road. I miss my SUVs of old.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I will never understand the american fascination with pickup trucks.

What % of owners actually use them for their intended purposes do you think

Definitely most do not. I bought an F-150 because I was buying a camper trailer. I have since remodeled two houses so I've really gotten good use out of it hauling stuff from the lumber yard.

I hate it in the winter. Skids around uselessly and I don't dare take it off road. I miss my SUVs of old.


I had one because I needed it to tow a 30' travel trailer.  When I sold the trailer, I sold the truck.  I do miss it sometimes, but I didn't use it enough to keep it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Isn't that just a list of the best selling cars?
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

That's a lot of damn theivery...
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why are people stealing 20 year old Civics? They were nice cars, but they're rusted to shiat by now.
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They need to put this in perspective by looking at how many of each model are involved in accidents, and how many were purchased by people who couldn't make the payments.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
wait, I haven't visited my car in months. I wonder if it's still out there?

It is. The thieves found your battery dead when they tried to take it.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gubbo: What % of owners actually use them for their intended purposes do you think


I'll add another anecdote: I had a Mazda truck that I used to move my stuff across the country a few times.  I also loved it when it was time to pick up gardening supplies or take stuff to the dump.  As another poster noted, it sucked in the winter and would fishtail like crazy unless I engaged the 4WD.
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I will never understand the american fascination with pickup trucks.

What % of owners actually use them for their intended purposes do you think


I don't know, but I love it.  What it means to me is that the two or three times a year I can use a pickup truck, there's no shortage of people I can borrow one from.
 
