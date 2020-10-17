 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Possible new overlord for the Earth to worship after huge 2,000-year-old cat etching found in Peru's Nazca Desert at the site of famous Nazca Lines (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you ever get a chance to see the Nazca Lines, do it! Spring for the extra money to take a flight tour over them. Besides the fascinating glyphs, there are other geometric shapes and, what amazed me most, various parallel lines that run off to the horizon.
Also, there are 2 other incredible things to see in the area, the spiral wells and the Chauchilla Mummies. The Spiral Wells are an ancient irrigation system in this completely arrid place that used wind to help draw water. The Mummies are burials which were interesting to see the ritual and culture but also depressing because a large portion have been stolen and desecrated for the woven textiles. Virtually no security there and the Mummies are in open air with only roofed structures over the excavations.
Machu Picchu was definately amazing but I found this area much more mesmerizing.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Eating a little too much peyote down south...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's a really old cat.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
All hail Lord Purrpuss.  All will scratch his chin and despair.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

edmo: That's a really old cat.


I suspect that cat is less than 50 years old.  The lines have endured lots of vandalism, and this looks too modern to me.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I thought it was discovered in 2007...

catster.comView Full Size
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
New overlords? Cats have ruled use for centuries.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: edmo: That's a really old cat.

I suspect that cat is less than 50 years old.  The lines have endured lots of vandalism, and this looks too modern to me.


In the article, they said it has been restored and the effects of erosion compensated for. They probably had to move hella shrubbery and replaced misplaced stones, etc.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
larryelmore.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [larryelmore.com image 850x1177]


Kzin?
 
joepennerlives [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Proof that the aliens who directed the etching of the figures had cats on board their spacecraft, and since the earthlings didn't have internet capability in those days, relied on line drawings:  "I can haz gliff".
 
