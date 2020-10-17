 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Lobsters...serious business   (cbc.ca) divider line
27
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

911 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Oct 2020 at 2:13 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is a treaty dispute. Take them to court if you feel you have a grievance. Friggin assholes.

Or, turn your gaze to Clearwater. They're a real villian in this story.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ayup
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Ayup


It's "ayuh," flatlandah.
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And of course the RCMP stand by while a bunch of white fisherman terrorize First Nations people. The RCMP was formed as a paramilitary organization to oppress Canada's Native population.

#ACAB
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect Italian Mobsters
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MASHUP - SLAY-52s - "Raining Lobsters"
Youtube mnrfqPoX4WU
 
The Envoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sort-of related: I caught a dozen red signal crayfish last weekend, in a local chalk-bed stream, and even after 24 hours of purging in fresh water, and thorough de-pooping, they tasted like mud. It's put me off crustaceans.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Ayup

It's "ayuh," flatlandah.


Sorry

/I'm from California
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They send one of yours to the steamer, you send ten of theirs to the pot. That's the Nova Scotia way.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just more Canadians treating First Nations folks like seals.
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, all the bad shiat that black people get in the US? In Canada it gets directed to natives.

It's interesting that the RCMP doesn't seem to think race riots and looting involving hundreds of people is a matter of concern. I guess we know what their priorities are.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Business Mantis shrimp is serious

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Envoy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oops. I didn't RTFA clearly. If I had I wouldn't have posted that trivial bullsh*t. My apologies.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Used ta be you could buy a live lobtsah in the Providence ehrpart, they put it in a codbard box and ya took it on the plane witch ya.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: hoodiowithtudio: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Ayup

It's "ayuh," flatlandah.

Sorry

/I'm from California


Ehhh, I'm from Cleveland, it's ok. Trust me, I lived there for 18 years and I was constantly reminded I was from away.
 
goodncold
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Pretty ashamed of the RCMP and the non-native fishermen.

The non-native fishermen barely catch any compared to the big industry types.

It's such a controlled market.  You can't even catch one for yourself (unlike out west in BC).

A real racket.
 
Albino Squid [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There's a big problem that affects all of the lobster fishermen, white and native alike: the dominant market position of the companies that purchase lobster and thus can set the market. Naturally, the white fisherman blame the problem on the few native fisherman who exercise their treaty rights.

Racism: Preventing You From Scrutinizing Abhorrent Market Forces Since, I Dunno, 2000 BC Probably.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A fire that police are calling suspicious destroyed a lobster pound in Middle West Pubnico, N.S., early Saturday.

Wait.  Were they adopting lobsters in Nova Scotia?  Was it the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Crustaceans?

"Nice lobstah yah got dayah!"

"Aye, she's a rescue."
 
X-Geek
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
[crustacean needed]
 
invictus2 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: Just more Canadians treating First Nations folks like seals.


Sounds like a 'both sides' conflict. First Nations did have a right to catch lobster, but took it too far. Whomever is torching things, though, should be thrown in the slammer.
The Feds will just throw money at the issue.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This means war!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

X-Geek: [crustacean needed]


[and clarified butter]
 
patowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Leper Canuck [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
<sigh>
First Nations tribe....
Get a settlement from the Government in the form of cash and free lobster licenses
Proceed to catch lobster out of season, including undersize and ones with eggs
Sell the catch to Chinese companies
Dispose of what they can't sell by dumping it in the forest to rot
Sell access to their boats to non-native people to fish out of season
When the regular season opens, use their legitimate licenses to fish a second time

Canadian fishermen get fed up with the Government avoiding any confrontation and torch a Chinese lobster pound whose sole purpose is to purchase and process out of season and undersize/illegal lobster.

Progressive allies get outraged, blame racism/colonialism (of course) and claim "it's only a few lobster" (it's not) and "they are entitled to special treatment and exemption from the DFO" (debatable and untrue)
 
CrazyGerbilLady
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Maybe lobster fishing should be banned altogether for the time being. If there's not enough for everyone, there's not any for anyone!
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Leper Canuck: <sigh>
First Nations tribe....
Get a settlement from the Government in the form of cash and free lobster licenses
Proceed to catch lobster out of season, including undersize and ones with eggs
Sell the catch to Chinese companies
Dispose of what they can't sell by dumping it in the forest to rot
Sell access to their boats to non-native people to fish out of season
When the regular season opens, use their legitimate licenses to fish a second time

Canadian fishermen get fed up with the Government avoiding any confrontation and torch a Chinese lobster pound whose sole purpose is to purchase and process out of season and undersize/illegal lobster.

Progressive allies get outraged, blame racism/colonialism (of course) and claim "it's only a few lobster" (it's not) and "they are entitled to special treatment and exemption from the DFO" (debatable and untrue)


Oh the poor oppressed white people. Being kept down by the survivors of Genocide.

Go fark yourself.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.