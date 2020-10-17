 Skip to content
(NPR)   So what happens when millions of unemployed people finally use up the last of their savings right before a national election?   (npr.org) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Eat the Rich. One way or another.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Silly people. They should just go out and buy more money.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They see the House (D) putting up relief bills that would help them directly only to be stopped dead on Mitch McConnell's (R) desk.

Meanwhile, they see the Senate (R) solely focused on stolen Supreme Court seats, and they see the President (R) focused on any bullshiat he thinks will help him steal the election.

The (R-atf*cks) better watch out in November.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

We can hope.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

40% +/- of the voting public ain't seeing jack shiat coz they're all tuned into Fox News.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Savings? I'd imagine They are maxing out credit cards and selling things just to get by.
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Most of them still won't vote?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The murders begin.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They'll be sleeping in their cars by the railroad tracks until the Biden stimulus comes in, which hopefully happens third week of January.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

^ This.  Garbage in, garbage out.  And they're so full of garbage that they get upset when you even mention how much garbage they're carrying around.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

And the 50% of the country that doesn't vote think they are too good for politics and tune it all out.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They blame Hillary?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

finally!
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They blame Nancy Pelosi because of memes they've seen on Facebook.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They fix the cable?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I just can't vote myself for some tax and spend do-nothing liberal who is gonna waste my darn tax dollars on soshalizms.
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I can sell my plasma on Etsy, right?
 
payattention
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep. And, it all could have been avoided if our elected officials were more interested in their greed than our society. Almost as if our society was just a part of business, instead of the other way around. Stunning.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They vote Republican, because sigginit...
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hear you can get more $$$ if it has COVID antibodies.
So go get COVID first to maximize your profits.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guillotines?  It's guillotines, isn't it?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, back in August Trump signed an executive order banning evictions.
Oh wait, it means nothing, just like all his other executive orders.

Yeast No 7
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Damnit. Exactly what I was going to say.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"Trump mighta run this country into teh ground, but the libs didn't do NOTHING to stop him!"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They vote Republican because cancel culture.
 
Lillya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if they're trumpers, they'll still vote for denier in chief
 
quatchi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And what they will be seeing on Fox News is angry propagandists telling them in increasingly louder tones that it's all the Dems fault.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder why a loaf of generic bread costs $5 in a few years after inflation kicks in?

But then, if you have nothing, inflation doesn't mean much.
 
FeFiFoFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They put the lotion on their skin or they get the hose?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They don't see shiat. It is lost in the fast shuffle. But they keep hearing the Administration talking about the Do-Nothing Democrats who refuse to pass relief legislation.
 
funmonger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Now Skeletize me!"
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just got shiatcanned on Wednesday so I'm definitely not getting a kick out of this.

/I asked why and he said I don't deserve for him to go into it, but he wouldn't oppose my unemployment.  Sure wish I knew who I pissed off so badly, especially since my performance review 3 weeks ago was "excellent."
//I'm farking terrified.  I've got like 3 months of bills available but after that, fark if I know.
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Why do that when I could just sayit has the antibodies and make the profit without giving up the real goods or putting in any work or risk?

*Things Our President Taught Us*
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: They'll be sleeping in their cars by the railroad tracks until the Biden stimulus comes in, which hopefully happens third week of January.


And then will be turned down for housing because they got evicted from their last place.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hell, that's what we hear from supposed progressives on here.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mitch McConnell wasn't satisfied with just killing bills, he's moved on to helping to kill people.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some of them are trash who get rejected for the things they say and do, so that's a factor, but a lot of voting Republican is just due to brainwashing. People who listen to hate radio or watch Fox News, or worse, OAN, have no idea what's happening in the real world. The American-right has become a cult because they win elections via disinformation.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I hate it when people say the extra $600 was keeping us from working," McAfee said. "It was never keeping me from working. I want to be back to work and I would love to have a job again."

This.  People I know were still applying furiously for jobs.  Jobs provide a steady income and insurance/benefits, the extra unemployment was always gonna run out.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Been shiatcanned since late March.  Sorry about your job.  My advice is to get your resume updated and start looking ASAP.  Good luck.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can thank skeletor Pelosi and the Democrats who won't pass a relief bill without a bunch of pork added.

You can also thank the Dems for shutting down everything and ruining people's lives.  Lots of businesses are closed for good thanks to them.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and vote republican to increase the deficit. Since, they're all about fiscal conservatism.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cables no longer get fixed?

/ they get disconnected.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before COVID the majority of the US population regularly reported on surveys that they would be unable to come up with more than a few hundred bucks in an emergency, even with the help of friends and family.

I seriously doubt that number has improved these last 8 months.

It's going to be very very bad.
 
americanflannel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So your argument is things would have been better if we stayed open, everyone died, and we redistributed the jobs and wealth among the strongest survivors?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't look at me, I voted for Giant Meteor. Guillotine didn't inspire me.

/The French retired her in 1981. What has she done for us since?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The extra $600 was critical for me.  It's the only reason I haven't lost my shiat.
 
Gestalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My pet theory is that in the same regard as 2016 had a hidden segment of Trump voters who hadn't voted before (and are now activated Trump voters), 2020 has a hidden segment of people angry at/harmed by Trump who are being underrepresented, and the fear of another 2016 is going to lead to a massive  swing on polling numbers for Democratic candidates.
 
