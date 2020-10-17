 Skip to content
(Baltimore Sun)   If Dr. Fauci has his way, Thanksgiving dinner will be a lot less stressful this year   (baltimoresun.com) divider line
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Several years ago, the wife and I decided to make Thanksgiving a couples-only holiday for just the two of us. IT really did take about 99% of the stress out of the day. We don't even cook the "traditional" type meal. Last year, for example, we had broiled lobster, butternut apple bake, steamed green beans with a homemade mushroom white sauce, topped off with a nice 2009 Cahill Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon.

NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If Trump hadn't farked up so bad, holidays would be pretty normal by now.

The Republicans actually declared war on Christmas this year.
 
SirAdrianDangerous [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So you're saying 'No Crazy Uncles'?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've got 99 problems, but Thanksgiving ain't one.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The family already called off the holidays, probably gonna mail stuff. Saw some of my family last month in my brother's back yard. I was supposed to do a lot this year and I cancelled it all, stupid covidiots.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We replaced Thanksgiving with Wolfenoot a couple of years ago. Way more fun and a better tradition to support. And no pressure to join extended family since we all know our politics differ too much. Just saying no has been a great strategy even before Covid.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh NO! People going to miss seeing their crazy racist uncle a few weeks after they've had a chance to stew over their god emperor going down in flames?!? The 'Thanksgiving freakout' Youtube compilations are gunna be lame this year.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Canadian here. A colleague of mine finally had an excuse to tell his wife that no, he didn't care to drive five hours each way to spend Thanksgiving with her family. So he actually had a relaxing weekend.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

meerclarschild: We replaced Thanksgiving with Wolfenoot a couple of years ago. Way more fun and a better tradition to support. And no pressure to join extended family since we all know our politics differ too much. Just saying no has been a great strategy even before Covid.


We will now have the airing of grievances.

I'VE GOT A LOT OF PROBLEMS WITH YOU PEOPLE!
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: If Trump hadn't farked up so bad, holidays would be pretty normal by now.

The Republicans actually declared war on Christmas this year.


Normal like it is in Europe?
