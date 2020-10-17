 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRCB)   Daughter files eviction noticed on 71 year old mom. Spiffy tag? Oh you'll have to RTFA for once you lazy farkers   (wrcbtv.com) divider line
15
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

742 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Oct 2020 at 9:10 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you can't Baker Act them...
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Piles and piles of garbage outside of a home on Courtney Lane in Chattanooga are now part of a narcotics investigation-and a 71 year-old woman deemed a hoarder is at the center of it.

CSI
CSI New York
CSI Miami
CSI Cyber

And yet no one in any of those writer's rooms thought of this.


/I am disappoint.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hoarding... blood?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmm, nope. I RTFA, and I still don't think that's spiffy.

Jesus, man. Is like, eviction the first step to getting your mom help for her chemical dependence and mental problems? 'Cause otherwise, man... Her daughter is one hell of a bastard.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Matthews said there were enough patient records to fill an investigator's van from Grimsley--who is also her mother.

Er, what?
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She was poopin' on the flo'.

Thanksgiving is going to be awkward this year.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You say the hoarder has patient's records in her home?
Well,,,,  we'd better get..(puts on glasses).... HPPIng
Yeah.  I'm not going to yell after that one.
 
starsrift [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Motherhood isn't a free pass to doing crimes or mental incompetence.

I can go into detail, but it's just going to make everyone uncomfortable.

Book her.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ukexpat: Matthews said there were enough patient records to fill an investigator's van from Grimsley--who is also her mother.

Er, what?


They buried the lead...
 
wxboy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Mmm, nope. I RTFA, and I still don't think that's spiffy.

Jesus, man. Is like, eviction the first step to getting your mom help for her chemical dependence and mental problems? 'Cause otherwise, man... Her daughter is one hell of a bastard.


You didn't RTFA very thoroughly, because it clearly quotes the daughter as saying she didn't know about most of it. Just the trash and the unpaid bills.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The floor defecation, the hoarding, yeah thems some mental issues.
 
ManifestDestiny [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

eclecticman666: ukexpat: Matthews said there were enough patient records to fill an investigator's van from Grimsley--who is also her mother.

Er, what?

They buried the lead...


Lede is the word you're looking for.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't get it. The daughter never went to her mom's home in twenty years to visit or check on her? I feel like there's huge gaps in this story.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

eclecticman666: ukexpat: Matthews said there were enough patient records to fill an investigator's van from Grimsley--who is also her mother.

Er, what?

They buried the lead...


It's lede, and I think we should bury schlubby who apparently thinks hoarding and wiping poop on clothes is spiffy

Got me to click on the farking article so I guess Fark gets an extra halfpenny this fortnight
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FTFA"As for the hundreds of pill bottles with names other than her own, she says she believes she was set up."

Scrips set me up!
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.