(The Sun (Ireland))   18th century Irish giant, who was 8ft 4 inches tall, and whose skeleton was put on display against his will may soon be given a deep-six .... err 8ft 4 inch sea burial   (thesun.ie) divider line
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just another tall tale.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Someone could write a pretty cool horror movie screenplay with this backstory as the foundation.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Egyptian mummies still on display. Pretty sure this isn't what they wanted in the afterlife.
 
g.fro
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Deep six" means six fathoms, the traditional minimum depth for a burial at sea.

So 36 feet.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He went to great lengths not to be put on display. It was a big deal to him. I have high hopes that he will finally be Eight fathoms deep.
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Egyptian mummies still on display. Pretty sure this isn't what they wanted in the afterlife.


If you want to not be forgotten, I'd say that having people pay to look at your dessiccated corpse for thousands of years afterwards is pretty good as results go.

/remember me
//remember me
///remember me
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

THE IRISH GIANT MINGLING WITH HIS FAN CLUB: "MY EYES ARE UP HERE, YOU TWISTED LITTLE FREAK."
 
sortarican
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"The Dead Shall Not Rest" by Tessa Harris is a novel in the Dr. Silkstone series that deals with Byrne, Hunter and the Irish Giant tales. It's fiction, but Harris did a lot of research before writing.
 
