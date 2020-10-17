 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Take note America: Only two residents live in this remote Italian town and they still uphold the country's strict COVID-19 by insisting on wearing masks   (9news.com.au) divider line
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So they act like responsible adults.  Good.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But despite their remote position, neither Carilli, 82, or Nobili, 74, feel protected from the virus, which has claimed the lives of nearly 37,000 people in Italy.

Oh heck, that puts things into perspective. I remember last May, 15 years ago, I was talking with my pasta-friend about how bad Covid was in Italy. I naively didn't think it'd get as bad here. It's no wonder we haven't heard much international coverage of Covid!
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Boars and wolves roaming around would be a dealbreaker for the wife.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
🤔  hhmmm....i mean, already looked into their offer of $1 homes....
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've spent time in Umbria. Very nice.

Fun Fact: Umbria is derived from the same Latin as umbrella, meaning shadow.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds like paradise.

Tending to his vines and beehives, hunting truffles...and no people.

Can.....can I live there?  I have a nice collection of masks for the whole family that we wash and sanitize frequently.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
On the one hand, it seems like a nice place to live, and on the other hand the guy feels the need to have metal bars over his windows.......
 
Mock26
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
2 people? Sounds crowded.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Makes sense, when there is only two people it's pretty easy to tell who got who sick. They wouldn't want to be responsible for the other's death.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I have to admit, I like wearing masks.  It helps with my pollen allergy, and most people look better when you can't see their faces.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: I have to admit, I like wearing masks.  It helps with my pollen allergy, and most people look better when you can't see their faces.



who are you and how do you know me?
 
schubie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: I have to admit, I like wearing masks.  It helps with my pollen allergy, and most people look better when you can't see their faces.


I'm saving a lot of money on allergy meds and not coincidentally I think, headache meds. And I've broken a decades long addiction to lip gloss.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: I have to admit, I like wearing masks.  It helps with my pollen allergy, and most people look better when you can't see their faces.


Really?  My allergies have been worse this year than I ever remember.  Started well before Covid really hit, too.  No idea what I'm allergic to, but I'm assuming that the warmish winter last year didn't kill something off.

/want to retire to Italy
//maybe not quite that far out, though
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
2 lemons don't make a lemon party
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How many lived there before the pandemic got em?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"I'm old, but I want to keep living here looking after my sheep, vines, beehives and orchard. Hunting truffles and mushrooms. I enjoy my life."

I was told that we are to sacrifice the old and the weak to achieve herd immunity.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: Billy Bathsalt: I have to admit, I like wearing masks.  It helps with my pollen allergy, and most people look better when you can't see their faces.

Really?  My allergies have been worse this year than I ever remember.  Started well before Covid really hit, too.  No idea what I'm allergic to, but I'm assuming that the warmish winter last year didn't kill something off.

/want to retire to Italy
//maybe not quite that far out, though


Might be mold spores.
 
Han Dolo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
No good pictures of the town?? Articles fail
 
