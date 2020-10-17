 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Records that should not be set: Going home from hospital after 196 days of COVID treatment   (nbcnews.com) divider line
10
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

324 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Oct 2020 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
So you didn't want her to go home, Subby?
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And I'm sure she'll be receiving a completely reasonable hospital bill, right?
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wow, that's a tragic outcome.

On the bright side, and it's not really a bright side as much as a lighter note: our understanding of this bug has come a long way since then. We know about the blood clots, and other quirks that we didn't understand back in March when this woman got sick. If she were to get infected today and present those symptoms, there would have been blood thinners to save her colon.

And there are more treatment options currently in Phase 3 trials that I'm pretty optimistic about.

Won't be much longer. Until then, just wear your farking masks.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Interesting tag covering for scary tag while scary tag gets tested for Covid?
 
chewd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My work wants us all to return to the office next week.... but my work-provided health insurance will not guarantee that covid treatments will be covered, and people are leaving the hospitals with hundreds of thousands in medical debt.

I think im just going to refuse... maybe I'll get fired, but at least i wont be saddled with crippling debt for the rest of my life.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
*reads article*

hmmm...

Ctrl+F God

Phrase not found

...Huh.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Butterflew: And I'm sure she'll be receiving a completely reasonable hospital bill, right?


She's 67 and presumably on Medicare, so perhaps.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: *reads article*

hmmm...

Ctrl+F God

Phrase not found

...Huh.


Maybe they're Jews.

Ctrl-f for "Hashem"

/Ctrl-f for "Allah" if they're Muslim
 
WithinReason
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Wow, that's a tragic outcome.

On the bright side, and it's not really a bright side as much as a lighter note: our understanding of this bug has come a long way since then. We know about the blood clots, and other quirks that we didn't understand back in March when this woman got sick. If she were to get infected today and present those symptoms, there would have been blood thinners to save her colon.

And there are more treatment options currently in Phase 3 trials that I'm pretty optimistic about.

Won't be much longer. Until then, just wear your farking masks.


And remind myself that I should cook with less garlic? No thank you.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And then there's Derek Draper, husband of UK TV presenter Kate Garraway:

https://news.yahoo.com/kate-garraway-​h​usband-downs-coronavirus-092334573.htm​l
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.