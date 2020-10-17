 Skip to content
(World Star Hip-Hop)   Stay classy, Ohio
Elliot8654
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As a UAkron graduate, Fark that guy in the face with his own gun
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just a good guy with a gun...
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
An armed society is a polite society?
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
seems like a reasonable response
 
darch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ohio is farking scary for sure (butter Jesus? Really?) but this shiat happens everywhere.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Was the gun harmed? Should we send thoughts and prayers? Any more cliches left?
 
kroxeldiphibic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Another responsible gun owner heard from.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

VictoryCabal: Another responsible gun owner heard from.


By responsible you meant stolen, right?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
jesus thats about a mile from me.  this makes me sad what society has become
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Golf clap for the kids willing to call out an irresponsible driver.
 
dennysgod [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Classy" and "Ohio" never belong in the same sentience unless the sentence is "Classy" and "Ohio" never belong in the same sentience"
 
B0redd
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Take away the farker with the gun and that is how the hood should be.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: VictoryCabal: Another responsible gun owner heard from.

By responsible you meant stolen, right?


TFA, such as it is, mentions nothing about any stolen gun.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I hope we get a Follow-Up on this.  How many white Pontiac G6s with a sunroof and a temporary tag could there really be even in the whole farking state?  I'm actually surprised they haven't found this guy yet.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dennysgod: "Classy" and "Ohio" never belong in the same sentience unless the sentence is "Classy" and "Ohio" never belong in the same sentience"


hey we have the best god damn roller coasters in the world.

/it's about all we have
//that and lebron
///and some famous astronauts
////birth of aviation?
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: I hope we get a Follow-Up on this.  How many white Pontiac G6s with a sunroof and a temporary tag could there really be even in the whole farking state?  I'm actually surprised they haven't found this guy yet.


hundreds, probably.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
On the bright side, if they eventually catch up with him and take the gun, he still has 78 more, so he won't feel unsafe in his own home.
 
Lenny.Bostoch [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Stand your ground rules also apply to the right to drive faster than conditions would suggest is prudent.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
shooting kids is ok, because they are not fully grown, dont have a job and do not contribute to society
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In all fairnesd, he did slow down to stop and shoot.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He was just standing his ground and defending himself from their verbal assault.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: I hope we get a Follow-Up on this.  How many white Pontiac G6s with a sunroof and a temporary tag could there really be even in the whole farking state?  I'm actually surprised they haven't found this guy yet.


Oprah gave away a bunch of those things!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: dennysgod: "Classy" and "Ohio" never belong in the same sentience unless the sentence is "Classy" and "Ohio" never belong in the same sentience"

hey we have the best god damn roller coasters in the world.

/it's about all we have
//that and lebron
///and some famous astronauts
////birth of aviation?


I've got some news for you...
sports.inquirer.netView Full Size

Oh, and most of the aviation engineers moved out to California, too.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

loki see loki do: theknuckler_33: I hope we get a Follow-Up on this.  How many white Pontiac G6s with a sunroof and a temporary tag could there really be even in the whole farking state?  I'm actually surprised they haven't found this guy yet.

hundreds, probably.


I highly doubt that. Temporary tags only last 90 days (at least in PA). You think hundreds of over 10 year old white Pontiac G6s with sunroofs were sold in the last 3 months just in Ohio?
 
Fista-Phobia [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

darch: Ohio is farking scary for sure (butter Jesus? Really?) but this shiat happens everywhere.


No it does not.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Golf clap for the kids willing to call out an irresponsible driver.


I've been considering making signs that say "Drive Like Your Parents' Kid Lived Here". I figure even people who don't get it might slow down and try to understand.
 
Insain2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Where's Ohio???

I get so lost if I'm not flying.......
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So polite
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Rust belt Florida. There, I said it.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Trocadero: ltdanman44: dennysgod: "Classy" and "Ohio" never belong in the same sentience unless the sentence is "Classy" and "Ohio" never belong in the same sentience"

hey we have the best god damn roller coasters in the world.

/it's about all we have
//that and lebron
///and some famous astronauts
////birth of aviation?

I've got some news for you...
[sports.inquirer.net image 850x566]
Oh, and most of the aviation engineers moved out to California, too.


hes from akron, my hometown.  he can play where ever he wants too and ill cheer for him. he came home and gave a winner to us.  something that hasn't happened in 52 god damn years.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thepresence
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: I hope we get a Follow-Up on this.  How many white Pontiac G6s with a sunroof and a temporary tag could there really be even in the whole farking state?  I'm actually surprised they haven't found this guy yet.


He looks white. They will get around to it eventually.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
YIKES!

/Just yelled "Slow Down!" at a car in my own neighborhood two days ago
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: [i.imgur.com image 719x778]


Indiana is farking forgotten.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kick The Chair: [Fark user image 466x326] [View Full Size image _x_]


He's parked in front of a hydrant!
 
northguineahills
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm a middle-aged guy, and seen people speeding down the street, and yell,"slow the eff down!". They acknowledge they weren't paying attention, and wave (and slow down)
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ohio might be nice if it went for the people.
 
schecter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
fwiw....Google Maps Street View (from 2011 tho)
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fista-Phobia: darch: Ohio is farking scary for sure (butter Jesus? Really?) but this shiat happens everywhere.

No it does not.


Stupider stuff than this happens every week in Detroit.  So it doesn't happen everywhere, but people get shot quite often over a perceived lack of respect.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

blondambition: NotThatGuyAgain: VictoryCabal: Another responsible gun owner heard from.

By responsible you meant stolen, right?

TFA, such as it is, mentions nothing about any stolen gun.


But it's much better for the narrative if it was stolen.
 
Dryad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thepresence: theknuckler_33: I hope we get a Follow-Up on this.  How many white Pontiac G6s with a sunroof and a temporary tag could there really be even in the whole farking state?  I'm actually surprised they haven't found this guy yet.

He looks white. They will get around to it eventually.


If he only shot at a black kid, probably not. At least they didn't arrest the black kid. Yet.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Insain2: Where's Ohio???

I get so lost if I'm not flying.......


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dennysgod: "Classy" and "Ohio" never belong in the same sentience unless the sentence is "Classy" and "Ohio" never belong in the same sentience"


"Classy was stripping in Ohio until she got knocked up" probably comes up pretty regularly in sentience sentences.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

blondambition: NotThatGuyAgain: VictoryCabal: Another responsible gun owner heard from.

By responsible you meant stolen, right?

TFA, such as it is, mentions nothing about any stolen gun.


It's a safe assumption. Tinted window, hoodie, ready to shoot kids at the drop of a hate. Most likely a gang banger.
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: loki see loki do: theknuckler_33: I hope we get a Follow-Up on this.  How many white Pontiac G6s with a sunroof and a temporary tag could there really be even in the whole farking state?  I'm actually surprised they haven't found this guy yet.

hundreds, probably.

I highly doubt that. Temporary tags only last 90 days (at least in PA). You think hundreds of over 10 year old white Pontiac G6s with sunroofs were sold in the last 3 months just in Ohio?


Every goddamned day.
It's Ohio.
And they are the same G6's.
 
northguineahills
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: dennysgod: "Classy" and "Ohio" never belong in the same sentience unless the sentence is "Classy" and "Ohio" never belong in the same sentience"

hey we have the best god damn roller coasters in the world.

/it's about all we have
//that and lebron
///and some famous astronauts
////birth of aviation?


dead presidents?
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The up side is this guy will be caught in about an hour. How many white Pontiac G6s were sold in the last month?

Every time I'm on Zillow looking to move back to Ohio, Ohio reminds to stay in California.
 
