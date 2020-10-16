 Skip to content
 
(NPR) Protip: Don't spray your masks with oil. Just, no (npr.org)
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
runs with mutts [TotalFark]
 
runs with mutts [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I want to know who wanted to inhale WD-40 fumes through their mask. It can't be more than one person in the whole world, right?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Are we talking 10W40 or Extra Virgin Olive here?
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No. Oils can ignite, and chronically breathing in oily substances increases risk of respiratory infections of all kinds.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

runs with mutts: I want to know who wanted to inhale WD-40 fumes through their mask. It can't be more than one person in the whole world, right?


There are some small engines that use a foam oil-soaked pre-filter wrapped around the main filter. The oil helps to trap dust and is in theory washable and reusable. Wouldn't do eff all for viruses, but I can see where people got the idea.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How else am I going to keep them from sticking to the pan when I stir fry them?
 
1funguy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pharmdawg: No. Oils can ignite, and chronically breathing in oily substances increases risk of respiratory infections of all kinds.


Aerosol oil coats the alveoli iirc and renders them incapable of absorption.

Amirite?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If one good thing that came out of all of this mask-wearing (buying the obvious, duh) is that people, hopefully, have become more aware to the stinky food they eat.
I'm speaking to you, Mrs Garlic Breath and Mr Biryani Burp.

/don't get me wrong, I had both recently, just NOT when I'm expecting to be in close proximity with another human being in a small space for extended time
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Spraying fluids from a bottle onto your mask is not advisable. Spraying water into a maskhole's face may help them to go away.

Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]


/do not actually do this as plague rats are known to become violent
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've been wondering how winter is going to go with all this.  Are there any substantial population centers in the southern hemisphere that experience the same kind of cold and crappy weather during their winter that the northern ones do?  Offhand I don't think so (right?).  I was just thinking we haven't really seen how a winter is going to go with all the virus stuff since southern hemisphere winters, except for the mountainous parts, are more temperate.

Around me at least, people have been so far been coping by spending tons of time outdoors.  The amount of people taking walks, playing in parks, or just sitting around in distanced groups to see friends went sky high during the summer.  If you live somewhere that 'enjoys' 3-5 months of things like snow, sub-freezing temps, driving 40 degree rain, etc. all that goes away in the next 30-60 days until March-April.  People are going to be trapped indoors and going crazy, all at the same time we are getting a spike in infections.
 
