(KEYC Mankato)   Hey boss, how do you spell librarey?   (keyc.com) divider line
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Teachers didn't paint this either

cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

It wasn't a shcool library, though.

Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I do want to know who is responsible here. I'm guessing that it wasn't Maiesha or Anamaria.

Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As long as they pronounce it "lie-berry" all is well.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet y'all keep voting to spend less on education and think it's okay to not educate people in the poor side of Town well this is what you get idiots
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Contractor".
I've said it before, I'll say it again (and again), outsourcing does not work without a quality control system.

/newspaper cat: I should be outsourcing my posts to a ghostwriter.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another source of fake news!!

By the way...
How do you pronounce the following word:
Laboratory
:)
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

But they taught the crew that did
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: And yet y'all keep voting to spend less on education and think it's okay to not educate people in the poor side of Town well this is what you get idiots


schecter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great Googly Moogly!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And yet people sued to not help poor schools.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I vote for "labber-tarry".
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Reverborama
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Back in the olden days when I subscribed to a newspaper I would occasionally call out alarmingly to my wife (a librarian) that a number of librarians were arrested at a protest then show her the headline about a bunch of Liberians being arrested.  The last straw was when I got her a Liberian flag t-shirt for her birthday.  She was never amused by this.  She hated people saying Lie-Berry more than you can imagine -- especially from the PHD candidates at the on-line university she worked at for a few years.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Lerning shiat corectally is just to hard
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I bet whoever wrote that's face is red....like a strawbrarey.
 
acad1228
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
