(AL.com)   Solider who drove Sherman tank through Dachau concentration camp gate in WWII, liberating its inmates, passes. "And, immediately glancing over at the bodies stacked like cord wood, this young 19-year-old just about lost it"   (al.com) divider line
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Feezel, a technical sergeant for the 23rd tank battalion of the 12th Armored Division, drove a Sherman tank during the war.
An emaciated inmate approached the tank after he drove into the camp, he said.
"Looked like a skeleton was walking towards me," Feezel said. "He was finally too exhausted and he just sat down."
Feezel emphasized that he was one of many soldiers who played a role in the defeat of Nazi Germany.
"I often reckon with the very fact that I was such a small pebble in a large stream of thousands and thousands of men who went to fight this war," he said.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There are places in history to have been......

Damn
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder what these guys would do if left alone in a room with a "Proud Boy." I think they'd kick said Proud Boy's ass.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: I wonder what these guys would do if left alone in a room with a "Proud Boy." I think they'd kick said Proud Boy's ass.


Lets give him his 1911 just to make it an unfair fight
 
steerforth [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dies. Not "passes".
 
Bruscar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
God, how painful these men's memories must be.

I oppose all war, but I  am not so arrogant that I cannot recognize that Feezel, like so many others who were little more than boys when pitched into the maelstrom of WWII, is a true hero.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: I wonder what these guys would do if left alone in a room with a "Proud Boy." I think they'd kick said Proud Boy's ass.


Nope. Given I know quite a few of WWII vets from Battle of Bulge, including my Dad (Forward Observer at the Battle of the Bulge) . While they're proudly American. As a group they're racists as fark, especially the Alabama ones. They'd have been on Hitler's side if Germany and Japan didn't double tag the Allies. And those still alive are most likely proud boy Trumpers.

It was only in his latter years that Dad stopped the racism about Jews and had a Jewish Friend from his 'war vet group'.
Still when Dad died...he had a cabinet full of George Wallace and "Thunderbolt" newspapers. He was a WWII vet and more politically aligned with "Proud Boys" than any democratic (Except George Wallace)

This wasn't suprising....Even Vonnegut "Slaughter House Five" there's a bit there about the American "Nazi" party and how the US should be on Hitler's side. Anyone from that age and time knows it was really a balance who we would side for. The Japanese attack pretty much sealed that deal for the US for the Allies.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The only good nazi is a dead nazi. Was true in 1933 still true in 2020 but somehow most countries have forgotten that.

There should be a worldwide kill-a-nazi day where we hunt them down like the rats they are and put them 6 feet under. After a couple of years, they would be gone forever... not making pro-Trump, pro-Putin, pro-Erdogan, pro-Xi protests.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I think of the Inquisition, the Cherokee Removal, Slavery, the Holocaust, of the follower's of Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin, and Pol Pot and I wonder what is wrong with humanity? Why are we capable of such inhuman, ungodly, sadistic, and cruel acts?
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bruscar: God, how painful these men's memories must be.



adam carolla podcast just a week or so ago, had a WWII veteran on who helped liberate Dachau:

https://adamcarolla.com/frank-sisson/​

75 years on, the soldier choked up at recounting the memory of what he saw.  and to give away a tidbit that gave me goosebumps and make my hair stand on end, well after the war he had a relative do some geneology / family tree shiat, and it turns out he had relatives in Europe that were eventually sent to Dachau;  18-19 yr old Frank Sisson didn't know it at the time, but there is a chance he helped liberate distant relatives (assuming they hadn't fallen prey to the Nazis of course).
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bruscar: I think of the Inquisition, the Cherokee Removal, Slavery, the Holocaust, of the follower's of Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin, and Pol Pot and I wonder what is wrong with humanity? Why are we capable of such inhuman, ungodly, sadistic, and cruel acts?


And Twitter. Don't forget Twitter.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bruscar: I think of the Inquisition, the Cherokee Removal, Slavery, the Holocaust, of the follower's of Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin, and Pol Pot and I wonder what is wrong with humanity? Why are we capable of such inhuman, ungodly, sadistic, and cruel acts?


Too much fear, weak super egos, and not enough shroom tea.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

optikeye: ecmoRandomNumbers: I wonder what these guys would do if left alone in a room with a "Proud Boy." I think they'd kick said Proud Boy's ass.

Nope. Given I know quite a few of WWII vets from Battle of Bulge, including my Dad (Forward Observer at the Battle of the Bulge) . While they're proudly American. As a group they're racists as fark, especially the Alabama ones. They'd have been on Hitler's side if Germany and Japan didn't double tag the Allies. And those still alive are most likely proud boy Trumpers.

It was only in his latter years that Dad stopped the racism about Jews and had a Jewish Friend from his 'war vet group'.
Still when Dad died...he had a cabinet full of George Wallace and "Thunderbolt" newspapers. He was a WWII vet and more politically aligned with "Proud Boys" than any democratic (Except George Wallace)

This wasn't suprising....Even Vonnegut "Slaughter House Five" there's a bit there about the American "Nazi" party and how the US should be on Hitler's side. Anyone from that age and time knows it was really a balance who we would side for. The Japanese attack pretty much sealed that deal for the US for the Allies.


No there was never any question. You are full of shiat. Utter horse shiat. Really I wonder if you are not a bot. Farm right off with your bull shiat and go to the library.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: I wonder what these guys would do if left alone in a room with a "Proud Boy." I think they'd kick said Proud Boy's ass.


What a weird direction to take this.
 
What the hell was that
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Kirablue42: Feezel, a technical sergeant for the 23rd tank battalion of the 12th Armored Division, drove a Sherman tank during the war.
An emaciated inmate approached the tank after he drove into the camp, he said.
"Looked like a skeleton was walking towards me," Feezel said. "He was finally too exhausted and he just sat down."
Feezel emphasized that he was one of many soldiers who played a role in the defeat of Nazi Germany.
"I often reckon with the very fact that I was such a small pebble in a large stream of thousands and thousands of men who went to fight this war," he said.


That's a real hero mentality, one pebble of thousands. Some service members today slap on the hero tag just for enlisting or doing a tour.

I don't mean to minimize their service, but to ground their mindset.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I made the mistake of asking my great uncle about concentration camps, I had just been to DC and been to the holocaust museum. My grandfather told me he took part in the liberation and documentation, he had always proudly told us about d day and other battles.

His eyes welled up he choked up and he said was "it was evil, pure evil, I still dream about it, I can still smell and taste the death, I wish we could have done more" then he walked away.  I was told later he had to go through "therapy" and it was why he ended up leaving the military.  Apparently everyone knew not to ask him about it
 
Todd300 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Suckers. Losers."

A vote for T is a vote against this hero.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: No there was never any question. You are full of shiat. Utter horse shiat. Really I wonder if you are not a bot. Farm right off with your bull shiat and go to the library.


What the fark!!

I knew quite a lot of Alabama Battle of the Bulge Veterans. I and my SO attended their dinners for years and years...and yup. While WWII vets are noble brave etc. They where ...as a group...racist as fark. And could have tilted to either side at the start of WWII.

Heck when my Father finally met a Jewish veteran...(when my father was in his late 70's).
They became friends...very good friends (not in that way) ...but  our family gave his flag at the funeral to his friend.

That's reality. WWII vets where mostly racist bigots (AT THE TIME)  that would have been Nazis if not for the fact Germany attacked England and we had a 'contract' with England at the time.
 
Todd300 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: ecmoRandomNumbers: I wonder what these guys would do if left alone in a room with a "Proud Boy." I think they'd kick said Proud Boy's ass.

What a weird direction to take this.


Yeah TOTALLY NOTHING IN COMMON with those groups.

Jewswillnotreplaceus.gif
 
Stibium
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm just patting the guy on the back for having the balls to ram through the barricades. Zerg rushes are pretty merciless on the guys in front.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fake News.I've been to Dachau twice, and the gate's still there.

CSB: having grown up in Germany (in the 70s, basically), we were confronted with our history on a daily basis, which is a good thing. Did a field trip to Bergen Belsen CC in 5th or 6th grade.
While on my second stint in the US, Mrs Shirley and I went to the old country on vacation. Munich, Bavaria, Oktoberfest, the Alps...and Dachau. After having been taught pretty much everything about WWII and the Holocaust in school back in the day, Dachau was a gut punch. Holy shiat. That was something else.
I'd be in favor, and I would gladly contribute to it, to send US high school kids on a field trip to Dachau or Auschwitz. It's something kids need to experience in person, not in textbooks or videos. (end of "cool" story, brah)
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: No there was never any question. You are full of shiat. Utter horse shiat. Really I wonder if you are not a bot. Farm right off with your bull shiat and go to the library.


And no...Even Charles Lindbergh...the Darling of Mainstream America. Was a Nazi supporter and white supremist and anti Jew. And a spokesman for "America First" which was basically proud boys of the late 1930s.
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/videos​/​category/history/charles-lindbergh-and​-the-rise-of-1940s-nazi_1/


Yes...America and WWII vets are very exceptional....but don't fool yourself that it couldn't have titled either way.
Pearl Harbor Titled the scales for America there to side with the British. And we still had a lot of Vets with distaste for Germany from WWI.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: No there was never any question.


Do you even know History?

https://www.nationalww2museum.org/war​/​articles/great-debate
 
